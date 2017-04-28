

YPG

(Image by Kurdishstruggle) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

[First published at Inside Syria Media Center]

Deputy Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Mark Toner, during a regular briefing on April 25 said that the U.S. expresses serious concern over Turkey's aggression in Syria and Iraq:

- Advertisement -

"Turkey conducted airstrikes earlier today in northern Syria, as well as northern Iraq, without proper coordination either with the United States or the broader global coalition to defeat ISIS...."

It should be mentioned that in the morning, April 25 the Turkish Air Force struck the positions of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the Karachok mountain region in north-eastern Syria. They also attacked the positions of the Kurdish militia near the town of Sinjar. Turkish warplanes killed more than 20 fighters of Kurdish Peshmerga. Eight more soldiers were wounded. The targets hit by the Turkish Air Force in Syria also include local television and a YPG broadcasting media station. On April 27, the Turkish army continued its massacre of Kurds on the ground in the province of Aleppo.



1

(Image by insidesyriamcen) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Turkey which is well-known for its inconsistent policy carried out air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq once again without proper coordination with the U.S. and NATO. Moreover they acted without any approval of the U.S.-led coalition.

Under these circumstances, concerns of the United States and other NATO member countries are understandable. The U.S. leadership has been playing the Kurdish card for a long time. The U.S. wish to use Kurdish units in their own interests is not surprising. Americans provide these groups with weapons, ammo and even air support, to say nothing of special task forces involvement.

At the moment YPG continues to advance the strategically important city of Al-Tabqa 35 miles to the south-west of Raqqa. It is considered the fourth phase of the Wrath of Euphrates operation carried out under the U.S.-led coalition command. However, Ankara's latest stab in the back may force the Kurdish headquarters to stop their offensive towards ISIS because of the need to repulse Turkish and Syrian Free Army's attacks in the north of the Aleppo province.

Kurds reacted immediately. According to France Press News Agency they called on the international coalition to stop Turkey's air strikes against them. It seems that the U.S.-led coalition will be forced to respond as it is Kurd's key partner in their fight against ISIS.

Turkey has repeatedly irritated NATO with such actions. Instead of becoming a pillar of international security in fighting terrorism Turkey , judging by its actions, is trying to prevent the Kurds from liberating Raqqa. Erdogan obliterates and bombs Kurds who are the only combat unit capable to resist terrorism. Military sources also reports of dozens of victims on the eve of Turkish attack on Firfik settlement. American military instructors who are often engaged in the training process of military units in Syria and Iraq might have died as well because of such irresponsible actions.

The Turkish president strongly contributes to ISIS strengthening, he contradicts the NATO basic principles of fight against terrorism and does not coordinate his actions with the leadership of NATO. Turkey's attacks on Kurds in Iraq and Syria are inherently criminal as they violate the international law.

It seems that Turkey's attempts to occupy some Syrian territories and to change the alignment of forces in the Middle East do not please the USA and other key stakeholders in the region. Apparently there is no point to keep Turkey in NATO whereas the leadership of the country is absolutely unpredictable. In a situation when the war against terrorism in Iraq and Syria is far from being over such aggressive actions definitely do not contribute to the consolidation of anti-terrorist efforts but intensify the already tense situation.