Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Venezuela on the Edge of Civil War

By David William Pear
opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/21/17

From flickr.com: Hugo Chavez Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement {MID-142808}
Hugo Chavez Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement
(Image by ?Dave)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Venezuela is a step closer to civil war after July 20th's "fake referendum " held by the government opposition. Corporate Fake News (i.e. mainstream corporate media) haled the fake referendum as a vote of "no confidence" for President Nicolas Maduro.

The vote count of the "fake referendum" has not been released and likely never will be. Only the number of the turnout is reported as being over 7 million, but who needs to count votes when the referendum was only a symbolic protest?

The U.S. Empire propaganda mill is already churning out that President Nicolas Maduro is no longer the legitimate president of Venezuela. As in Syria, when the Empire labels a president illegitimate it uses it as a fig leaf for illegal aggression against a sovereign country. The fake referendum now opens the door for more U.S. meddling. The Empire has had its foot firmly inside the door for 17 years.

The U.S. started gunning for Hugo Chavez and his Bolivarian Revolution from the moment that he was democratically elected in 1998. Chavez's election and his Bolivarian Revolutionary challenged the ideology of neoliberalism, pushed by the Empire to exploit developing countries and their resources.

Zealots of neoliberalism, led by the high priests of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, preach that privatization of state owned enterprises, devaluation of the currency, cutting social services for the poor, exploitation of natural resources by international corporations, consolidation of agricultural land into large private holdings, importing cheap subsidized U.S. agriculture, forcing small farmers into city sweatshops, and opening markets to foreign imports will create economic prosperity. It does not. It is Voodoo Economics and the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund know it. What neoliberalism does is guarantee that international bankers will be repaid their crippling loans.

The Bolivarian Revolution rejected neoliberalism and enacted a new socialist constitution in 1999, which lead the way for President Hugo Chavez to nationalize Venezuela's oil wealth, so its revenues could be used to provide essential services and anti-poverty programs. Chavez used Venezuela's natural resources for Venezuelans, which is hearsay to neoliberals. Chavez's charismatic personality, commitment to the poor and concern for social justice made him a hero loved by the people.

Socialism that denies international corporations profits are fighting words to the U.S. Empire. In 2002 President George W. Bush was caught red handed as the instigator of a plot that kidnapped Chavez and tried to overthrow him in a coup d'etat. The coup failed because the people turned out in the streets demanding Chavez's return and reinstatement. Bush was left with egg on his face, the blood of dozens murdered in the coup attempt and a smoking gun in his hand (The Guardian).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


  New Content

Undoubtedly, the U.S. has stepped up covert operations, supporting the opposition and supporting NGO's instigating the opposition.

Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, reminds me of Maidan, Ukraine in 2014. All that seems to be missing is Victoria Nuland handing out cookies, John McCain giving speeches that "We are all Venezuelans now", and President Obama---err Trump getting on TV and saying that Maduro will be held personally responsible for the deaths of any "peaceful protesters".

Where are the liberal-progressive-antiwar protesters? The left is asleep or non-existent. Sleeping right through another color revolution and the disembodiment of another progressive government in Latin America. They are getting knocked off left and---err left.

It has been a quiet pivot back to Latin America. The Monroe Doctrine is alive and well. Right-wing military dictators and fascists that kneel to the U.S. are taking over.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 21, 2017 at 4:02:06 AM

Author 0
Guglielmo Tell

Become a Fan
Author 84998

(Member since Jan 6, 2013)


  New Content

Thanks, David, for FINALLY calling attention upon Vzla.

A few quick things:

"The United States seems destined by Providence to plague America with misery in the name of liberty" is Simon Bolivar's phrase.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is Cuba's main enemy. Not just Cuban Govt's, but Cuban people's. She was one of a few politicians who visited the detention camp at Guantanamo Base, and then Honduras after the coup, and said: "I dream Cubans would enjoy Human Rights there are in those places". She introduced Orlando Bosch, "the worst terrorist of this hemisphere" (an FBI report published by Boston Globe) into the USA in 1990. Then Posada Carriles entered the USA illegally in 2006 and couldn't have been prosecuted even for immigration fraud. Both blew up Cuban civil aircraft in Barbados in 1976 which as Argentine reporter Estela Calloni found out later was part of Condor Operation. And also part of terrorism against countries which dared to (re-)establish diplomatic relations with revolutionary Cuba. The interests behind Ros-Lehtinen don't just want to destroy cuban revolutionary Govt: they want the country back into their property no matter if it means a genocide on the island (pretty much Washington's whole foreign policy and its "civil wars").

Despite catastrophic pictures and reports, violent episodes occur only in a few selected locations, as I just put it in my last update to click here

Other quicklinks of mine on Vzla (more links in the comments to each):

click here

click here

click here

click here


Submitted on Friday, Jul 21, 2017 at 5:55:57 AM

Author 0
