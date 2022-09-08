 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/8/22

Useful Idiots

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan

We are all being exploited but we can fight back
We are all being exploited but we can fight back
(Image by dullhunk from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The term "useful idiots" has been used in politics to refer to those who support a cause without understanding that cause or its ramifications very well. It is really a way that those in power view those they have power over, who can be used to reach the goals and ends of those in power. It is about manipulation and exploitation of the goodwill and trust of followers who assume their leaders are ethical and decent people. These followers may not have any deep understanding of what their support does for the leaders themselves, and their causes. And they also do not understand that there is always a price to pay for accepting the role of "useful idiots".

Let's look at some situation in which common folk are treated as "useful idiots".

· Professional athletes before they unionized.

· American workers without unions.

· Soldiers as "cannon fodder".

· Political Party members who do not understand how they are taken for granted.

· American consumers

· Those who support corrupt systems with their tacit consent.

· Those who follow demagogues and support of a cult of personality.

When citizens begin to realize that they are being used as the "useful idiots" who keep the systems functioning for those who benefit most, they begin to get restless and finally begin to refuse the role of "useful idiots". They may withdraw their support. They may organize and unionize. They may simply refuse to participate in the corrupt system and seek better alternatives. But, once they recognize how they have been exploited and abused, they understand how demeaning that is and begin to find ways to stand up for themselves.

One "useful idiot" strategy is at the heart of capitalism and its need for consumers to purchase the products it's factories and workers turn out. An entire industry, advertising, has been built to create customers and consumers for an entire range of products. Much of this "need" is artificially created to keep that system working and producing profits for those on top. People are told they need to work to get the money to buy all the products they are told they must have to be modern and up to date.

Most citizens do not realize that none of the social or political systems could continue to stand or to function without their support. Those systems derive their "mandate' from popular support, whether that support is active, or tacit, or simply accepting the systems as normal and the way things "just are".

When professional athletes saw how much the owners were taking in while they did all the hard work, even risking injury, for such minimal salaries, they organized to demand a bigger portion of the wealth their work was producing.

What is going on now with workers is that workers are insisting on being valued and paid a bigger slice of the American economic pie to play their part in making the system work. Workers are quitting with jobs going unfilled; teachers leaving education while others, like nurses, go on strike. Wages will need to improve to fix the problem. Workers, teachers, nurses and other public employees will need to be valued and working conditions improved.

The days of taking care of profits and stockholders while treating workers as "useful idiots" are over. Welcome to the new world of empowered workers who will no longer accept the demeaning roles as "useful idiots" to keep profits up.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

The Revolution Begins (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/26/2022
The Richest Country in the World (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/17/2022
Wake Up, America! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/09/2022
View All 20 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"
Series: "Democracy in America"

The Revolution Begins (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/26/2022
The Richest Country in the World (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/17/2022
Wake Up, America! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/09/2022
View All 59 Articles in "Democracy in America"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Working America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 60 articles, 101 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
This is a sad comment on trusting leaders who only want to exploit us.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 8, 2022 at 9:22:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend