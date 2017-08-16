Signpost Sticker in Belgium
Through winning the presidential election, president Donald Trump is head of the Republican party.
Through his words, actions and inactions, he has become the leader of American White Supremacists and neo-nazis. He made it clear with his most recent remarks, attempting to argue equivalence between White Supremacists and protesters standing against hate. He made it clear that he was siding with the White Supremacists, giving them aid, support and encouragement.
I could find dozens of tweets like these. This doesn't need to be a long article. It is a reality. Trump is now the leader of the White Supremacists and neo-nazis.
RT @lazmanuel: @marcorubio @SenRubioPress Trump is the true leader of the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis. We wait by Mueller to lock himâ¦ at
— allan d passarelli (@PassarelliAllan) August 16, 2017
RT @nytimes: David Duke, a former KKK leader, thanked Donald Trump on Tuesday https://t.co/D4jtr7dhdU at https://t.co/D4jtr7dhdU
— Jane McManus (@MoveATurtle) August 16, 2017
RT @tedlieu: This new Gallup poll shows that even Russian spies are now bailing on the failing @realDonaldTrump. Because they don't like Naâ¦ at
— Lynn Ramsey (@1957hec) August 16, 2017
@realDonaldTrump No one will come together under a leader that promotes violence like trump and Bannon. Get the whâ¦ https://t.co/ot83cmicW3 at https://t.co/ot83cmicW3
— John Miller (@realjohnmil) August 12, 2017
RT @EusebiaAq: @Jay_Reeves @jpaceDC @AP Trump cannot denounce White Supremacists He is their Leader "THE FABRIC OF HATRED" Their Life Lineâ¦ at
— BossaNovaKitten (@BossaNovaKitten) August 14, 2017
RT @JimONeilPOV: If true, this confirms the Donald Trump is the de facto leader of these white racists supremacists https://t.co/5nd2cgUUxW at https://t.co/5nd2cgUUxW
— ConservativeCO (@DENVERSMKC) August 13, 2017