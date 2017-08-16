Power of Story
Trump is Now the Leader of White Supremacists and Neo-Nazis

From flickr.com: Signpost Sticker in Belgium {MID-152836}
Signpost Sticker in Belgium
(Image by frankieleon)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Through winning the presidential election, president Donald Trump is head of the Republican party.

Through his words, actions and inactions, he has become the leader of American White Supremacists and neo-nazis. He made it clear with his most recent remarks, attempting to argue equivalence between White Supremacists and protesters standing against hate. He made it clear that he was siding with the White Supremacists, giving them aid, support and encouragement.

I could find dozens of tweets like these. This doesn't need to be a long article. It is a reality. Trump is now the leader of the White Supremacists and neo-nazis.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Dave Lindorff

Author 63

(Member since Nov 18, 2005)


  New Content

Great article, Rob!


You nail it. All he's lacking is the charisma and the jackboots and he'd be Hitler in the mid-30s.


Dave



Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 5:56:25 PM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


  New Content

Interesting. Tweeted opinions are the new reality.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 6:36:25 PM

Ralph Lopez

Author 8715

(Member since Nov 19, 2007)


  New Content

Trump denounced the white groups. I voted for Bernie but it is a simple fact that Antifa was and has been promoting violence, not that this justifies running somebody over. We need to arrest George Soros who is trying to foment a color revolution in the US, by polarizing the country, and funding Antifa. click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 6:39:27 PM

Indent
Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
(Member since Nov 1, 2009)


Reply to Ralph Lopez:

Maybe Trump is right this time. In fact, he is, and for once Rob, you are not. Antifa murdered three people by their actions and is about to kill a 4th by railroading their patsy, Fields. Look at this video taken at the scene.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 7:13:24 PM

IndentIndent
Mark Skudlarek

Author 507730

(Member since Dec 16, 2016)


Reply to Paul from Potomac:

Antifa remotely controlled Fields' car, shot down the coppers' helo, and will try and execute Fields. That's one powerful group, Antifa. They also lured the White Supremacists to Charlottesville, armed them and lit their torches for them. This was after they gave the slaves to the plantation owners and then started the Civil War. Antifa put Trump in the White House too. I like a good conspiracy theory. They're fun.

The Antifa in Fields' head also told him to beat his mother on occasion, in order to become a good fascist.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 7:38:53 PM

Bruce Tanner

Author 89330

(Member since Aug 8, 2013)


  New Content

I think this is very far beneath you. Do you not see that this kind of reactive writing is playing into the hands of the forces driving us toward violent conflict in the U.S.?

The people who support Trump (BTW, I'm not one) are preponderantly just people who see the communitarian Agenda 2030 global governance taking over our society. The real racists and fascist elements are a very small fraction of them.

There can be no question that Trump is immature and ignorant. This doesn't mean that those who are focusing on breaking what remains of a social contract in the U.S. are our friends.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 6:56:15 PM

Indent
Eighthman

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


Reply to Bruce Tanner:
Amen. This is unnecessary.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 7:12:14 PM

Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


Reply to Bruce Tanner:

The people who voted for Trump voted for war and death to people not as white as them overseas. They voted for war and death to USAns in smaller numbers, at the hands of the police or gangs funded by US governments driving up drug prices. Lethal racism is a result of this, and whether or not racism on the part of the voters, it is the result and that is what matters most.

The same is true of Hilary Clinton voters, voters for Obama and his Repub opponents, and we can keep going back in time with the same admonishment.

One of the few things I like about Trump is that he is so blatant about it. He is not doing it to be honest, he just lacks the self control to lie more convincingly the way Obama did.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 8:22:37 PM

IndentIndent
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)


Reply to Richard Pietrasz:
To be fair - a lot of people voted for Trump because he did not want to go to war with Russia and thought the 800 US bases around the world should be closed and that NATO was obsolete.(It is) I don't think we can generalize about voters based on his behavior and decisions in office.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 9:41:49 PM

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015)


  New Content

Rob, Just how many of these White Supremacists and neo-N@zis do you think are in America? Is there a club with meetings? Seriously, since there are some people who think this way and they don't have any power to restrict anyone's Rights, who cares. I'm 63 years old and have had an active life in many circles, work and recreation, and I've never been approached or knew anyone that would fit the description. And I'm in SC. Excluding these bad people, there are a lot of other people who also try between people and their Rights. Criminals of all types, sexual predators (like Huma's husband) and abusive spouses. Our laws and society both limit and accept the fact that some people fail. I think the groups, political in nature) are very well already marginalized and vilified by big majorities. Trump hasn't emboldened or recruited any that weren't already in the idiot zone.

This weekend' skirmish and death caused by a criminal is being used by the media to continue the meme that Trump is not fit for office and should be removed at best, shamed and neutered at least. It politics, albeit ugly as it gets.

Trump is many things Political-Liberals and their sub-sets can't tolerate but a racist or neo-N@zi he is not. I saw the same thing on TV as he did and I too say many on both sides wanted violence. I could hardly tell who was who. The media is stoking it for ratings. The media has no income from any other source than advertising at it's core. TV ratings and readers of ads are their King and master. It's not wrong, it's just the fact.

Trump is getting unfair publicity, yes by his own hand. He apparently is more independent than most people thought. He's telling the truth as he thinks it and many agree, me included. He's mostly a breath of fresh air.

Antifa is as evil as the neo-Nazis they share some beliefs and tactics with. They are absent from the spotlight. I wonder why? Of course we know.

Current politics are not as important as America's past and it's Constitution. Without adherence and respect both, we have no future worth making. Then the Antifa's and White-supremacist's win. That would be the flea defeating the bear. Not going to happen.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 7:12:18 PM

Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


Reply to Lee Beacham:
Antifa is no longer absent from the spotlight. I agree with you on their tactics, but their long term goals are nowhere as evil as those of the white supremecists they challenged.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 8:26:03 PM

Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


  New Content
Well done Rob Kall.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 8:28:27 PM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


  New Content

Why was this 'Crowd Hire' company recruiting $25 per hour political activists for events in Charlottesville area the Monday before?

click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2017 at 9:33:25 PM

