- Advertisement -

I feel rather like "the sedulous ape" here, using public comments from others. I originally thought this was a recent interview, but see now it is about eight months old. BUT I think it is more relevant now than when it was done.

The Guitologist 8 months ago

This my be the best interview of a head of state I've ever seen. Putin really comes off well here. I don't think that was the intent of the interview though.

- Advertisement -

Scarlett Eevanova 7 months ago

Poor Putin, I bet he is feeling like he is wasting his time, so many stupid questions.

- Advertisement -

putin is my favorite!!! Just lip smacking over megyn talking

Brandon Cole5 months ago

I'm sold, Putin for president 2020

Liz lu5 days ago

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Nope!!! Do not speak for me. Cuz I am American and i too have seen no f*cking proof that Russia or any other country has meddled with us. I think the losers cant take they lost a rigged election nd r now stating sh*t with a country. We ought to be friends with! 😘 πŸ‡·πŸ‡Ί.

That Guy7 months ago

- Advertisement -

Putin makes everyone nervous as sh*t lol

Voice if reason! Russia is lucky!!

Manish Malla7 months ago

Next Page 1 | 2