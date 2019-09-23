 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/23/19

Ukraine Scandal shows the Squad was Right about Impeaching Trump, & they're Telling the Dems so

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Informed Comment

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
(Image by nrkbeta)   Details   DMCA

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi) was widely castigated for saying, virtually as soon as she was elected, that it was necessary to impeach Trump (she used a colorful epithet in doing so, which some observers said made a bad impression, even though rich old white guys speak like that all the time and it is dismissed as locker-room talk).

The Trump Ukraine scandal should be the straw that broke the camel's back (on top of all the other scandals, including trying to obstruct justice by ordering aides to fire special counsel Bob Mueller; it is irrelevant that the aides declined).

In other words, Tlaib, for all the vilification she has faced, was right. Impeachment talk is back. She is one of four young women of color in Congress elected in 2018, collectively known as "the squad." And the squad knows they were right about impeachment and Nancy Pelosi is wrong. Nancy Pelosi could well end up with a second Trump term, and she is more interested in keeping a House Democratic majority than in seeing that Trump does not destroy the Republic.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another member of the Squad, wrote at Twitter:

    "At this point, the bigger national scandal isn't the president's lawbreaking behavior it is the Democratic Party's refusal to impeach him for it."

Then she added,

    "It is one thing for a sitting president to break the law. It's another to let him.

    The integrity of our democracy isn't threatened when a president breaks the law. It's threatened when we do nothing about it.

    The GOP's silence & refusal to act shouldn't be a surprise. Ours is."

We know what Tlaib thinks about impeaching Trump, and Ukraine did nothing to dissuade her, she has been retweeting the revelations at her personal account.

Ayana Pressley also wants to impeach Brett Kavanaugh.

Mainstream Democrats have attempted to marginalize the Squad, since half of Democrats are relatively conservative and 3/4 of the country is to their right.

The Squad does not agree with Nancy Pelosi about Democratic vulnerability in 2020, and thinks there will be an even bigger blue wave than in 2018, which will sweep conservatives from power and shift the country left. They may or may not be right about that. But if 2020 is indeed another 2008, then it would be foolish to p*ssy-foot around with Trump and stay cautious, when you could win the whole enchilada.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Senators Grill Rick Perry on Transfer of Nuclear Info to Saudi Arabia Despite "Troubling Actions"

Jared Kushner Tries to Strip Refugee Status, Aid from Millions of Displaced Palestinians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 