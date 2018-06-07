Power of Story Send a Tweet        
US primary elections in eight states confirm rightward shift by Democratic Party

From WSWS

Are Conservative And Liberal Brains Different?
Are Conservative And Liberal Brains Different?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Seeker)
The busiest primary day of the US congressional election season saw incumbent Democrats and Republicans winning renomination easily, while in contests for open congressional seats the Democratic Party continued its push to select first-time candidates drawn from the national-security apparatus.

On the ballot Tuesday were the nominations for 85 congressional seats -- one-fifth of the US House of Representatives -- together with five state governorships and five US Senate seats.

Of the five Senate seats, only one is thought competitive, in Montana, where incumbent two-term Democrat Jon Tester will face Republican State Auditor Matt Rosendale, who has the support of the national party, President Trump and most ultra-right groups. Trump carried Montana by a sizeable margin in 2016.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi won renomination and faces only a token Democratic opponent, while three Democratic incumbents, Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Diane Feinstein of California, won their primaries Tuesday and are expected to win reelection easily.

Among the five governorships where nominations were decided Tuesday, Republicans are heavily favored in Alabama and South Dakota and Democrats in California and New Mexico, with only Iowa considered a somewhat competitive race. Republican Kim Reynolds, the lieutenant governor who succeeded Terry Branstad after Trump appointed him US ambassador to China, will face millionaire businessman Fred Hubbell, who defeated a Bernie Sanders-backed candidate, nurses' union leader Cathy Glasson, to win the Democratic nomination.

The most significant results on Tuesday came in the congressional contests, particularly in the 20 or so seats that are either open due to a retirement or closely contested, based on past results.

Perhaps most revealing was the outcome in New Jersey, where the Democratic Party is seriously contesting all five Republican-held seats. The five Democratic candidates selected in Tuesday's primary include four whose background lies in the national-security apparatus and a fifth, State Senator Jeff Van Drew, who is a fiscal and cultural conservative. Van Drew opposed gay marriage in the state legislature and has good relations with the National Rifle Association.

He is now the frontrunner for the Second Congressional District seat in southern New Jersey, which will be vacated by the retiring Republican Frank LoBiondo. The Democratic officeholder, who had the full backing of both the state and national party apparatus against three primary rivals, goes into the general election with a war chest of more than $600,000 compared to only $11,000 for Republican Seth Grossman, who narrowly won a four-way contest for his party's nomination.

The four national-security candidates in New Jersey include:

Third District: Andy Kim worked at the Pentagon and as a strategic adviser to general David Petraeus and John Allen while they were in command of US forces in Afghanistan. He then moved to the National Security Council at the White House, where he was President Obama's director for Iraq for two years. He has raised more money than the incumbent Republican, Tom MacArthur, although MacArthur is personally wealthy and will make up the deficit. The district covers the center of the state, including Burlington and Ocean counties.

Fourth District: Joshua Welle is a graduate of the Naval Academy with 12 years on active duty (2003-2015) supporting combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as deployments to the Persian Gulf, Europe and the Far East. He also taught international relations at the Naval Academy, became the first Navy fellow at the Center for a New American Security, and was a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations. He then became a software consultant to the Pentagon. Welle faces an uphill race against 19-term Representative Christopher Smith in a mid-Jersey district centered on Monmouth County, which is the wealthiest in the state.

Seventh District: Tom Malinowski, a former congressional aide and Clinton administration official, headed the Washington office of Human Rights Watch for 13 years before joining the Obama administration under Secretary of State John Kerry as assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor. He will challenge five-term incumbent Republican Leonard Lance in a district encompassing the southwest suburbs of the Greater New York metropolitan area.

Eleventh District: Mikie Sherrill was a career Navy helicopter pilot, with 10 years active duty in Europe and the Middle East, who left the military to become a federal prosecutor. Sherrill has raised more than $2.5 million for her campaign, a massive sum for a first-time congressional candidate, and is now the favorite in a district in the western suburbs of Newark, where 12-term Republican Representative Rodney Freylingheusen retired rather than face a difficult reelection challenge.

Sherrill has been singled out by Democratic Party leaders and the corporate media for promotion as a future political "star." The New York Times went so far as to publish an editorial endorsement before the primary, urging her selection as the Democratic Party nominee over four opponents, praising her "military background" and concluding that "we believe Ms. Sherrill is the strongest candidate, and endorse her with confidence."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Patrick Martin writes for the World Socialist Website (wsws.org), a forum for socialist ideas & analysis & published by the International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI).

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Paul from Potomac

(Member since Nov 1, 2009)


  New Content

So, we continue on with the insane policies of war and destruction of the environment, our economy, and our social safety net. How wonderful. Not.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 5:07:15 PM

911TRUTH

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)


  New Content

In AZ, Congressperson Kyrsten Sinema is running for Senate.


She is a complete Republicrat. Her 'working across the aisle' commercials are nauseating.


A local politics reporter said last week that she has voted with trump almost 60% of the time. She even refused to sign a letter with fellow Democrats condemning trump's pardon of Arpaio.


I'm seriously considering voting for the true Republican rather than this false Democrat. I would rather be stabbed between the eyes than between my shoulder blades. I will probably vote for no one.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 5:25:48 PM

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

You'll vote, though, right? Not voting sends a terrible message. Are alternative parties or write-ins available in your state?

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 5:46:44 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

What kind of message will it send if I go to the polls and only vote for one or two candidates on the entire ballot? Because that's what it looks like I'm going to do. Actually voting for someone sends the message that I endorse that person's platform, and if they win, their takeaway message is that they have a "mandate" to do whatever evil, destructive thing they want. I cannot be responsible for that.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 5:53:22 PM

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

"What kind of message will it send if I go to the polls and only vote for one or two candidates on the entire ballot?"

A much better one, I think. Not voting registers exactly the same as being too lazy or indifferent to vote, as I've said here many times before.

Though in Florida in 2004 I think it was, the presence of many more votes for Bush in one district than for the congressional candidates was explained by people's disgust with the congressional race, rather than evidence of fraud. Somehow I'm not buying it.

Whatever. You get one vote. Use it to what you perceive as the best effect. I'm just saying if disgust with the whole system is the message you want to send, I don't think not voting does it, for the reason I stated.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 6:15:46 PM

911TRUTH

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

I don't think you can do a write-in vote in AZ. I can't vote for her, that's for sure. But I will be voting against her in the Dem primary.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 6:38:40 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

In Indiana, we have Joe Donnelly who is also a DINO/Republicrat. I cannot in good conscience vote for him.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 5:50:48 PM

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 8 fans, 930 comments


  New Content

This is because the old guard Democrats won't relinquish their power to younger, more progressive ones. (Remember Steny Hoyer in Colorado telling progressive candidate Levi Tillemann to step aside in favor of their hand-chosen non-progressive choice?) This leaves us voting in every race for the lesser of two evils. Hopefully, this will inspire more people to work to get Greens or other 3rd parties on ballots in all states. The Dems have become the Republicans, and the Republicans have become the Fascist Party. Neither party fields good candidates (in general).

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 5:49:06 PM

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


  New Content

I truly believe a more correct analysis is not that the Democratic party is moving rightward so much as its perception progressive candidates can't win. This perception was seriously challenged by the success of Bernie Sanders in 2016 (and numerous polls showing him handily beating Trump), yet they remain unschooled by it. If they continue on that course, sooner or later there will be alternatives, but it might not happen in one or two election cycles.

It's true that corporate donors don't help matters, but parties do like to win elections, as do their donors. If they keep losing the corporate donations will eventually dry up.

Harry Truman observed that if people have the choice between a Republican and a Democrat who acts like a Republican they will vote for the Republican--though in many respects HT himself was not that distinguishable from a Republican. It's why FDR was pressured to dump Henry Wallace in his favor. It's arguable the Democrats' road to perdition began there.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 6:03:01 PM

PCM

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content
It's true that corporate donors don't help matters, but parties do like to win elections, as do their donors. If they keep losing the corporate donations will eventually dry up.

Mmmm ... not so fast. I'm convinced -- make that absolutely certain -- that Hillary's corporate donors preferred to see Hillary lose to Trump than Trump lose to Bernie. If giving a few billion dollars to corporatist, neoliberal Democrats helps prevent ostensibly populist, progressive Democrats from gaining any real voice, let alone political control, I think corporations and billionaires will continue to do it even if the Democratic Party never wins backs Congress or the White House. Their goal isn't to make sure that Democrats beat Republicans; it's to ensure that the 99% continue to remain locked out of power for as long as possible.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 7, 2018 at 7:34:51 PM

