 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/5/21

US Marks World Press Freedom Day

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 7416
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kevin Gosztola
Become a Fan
  (63 fans)

Reprinted from shadowproof.com by Kevin Gosztola

Secretary Blinken is Sworn in as Secretary of State %2850878397918%29.
Secretary Blinken is Sworn in as Secretary of State %2850878397918%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: U.S. Department of State from United States)   Details   Source   DMCA

Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked World Press Freedom Day by calling attention to governments that are "becoming less transparent" and "more repressive."

"Some governments incarcerate journalists, harass them, target them for violence," Blinken stated. "Some use other, more subtle [methods] like mandating professional licenses for journalists and using endless bureaucracy to keep them out of reach, or imposing high taxes on newsprint to push independent media out of business."

Blinken's comments entirely ignored press freedom in the United States and instead focused on countries like China, Russia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Turkey, Hungary, and "third world countries" in Africa and Central Asia. Yet, he could have been describing his country.

In 2020, 416 journalists were assaulted. One hundred and thirty-nine journalists were arrested or detained. One hundred and nine journalists had their equipment damaged. Thirty-one journalists or news organizations were subpoenaed, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker curated by the Freedom of the Press Foundation and several other leading press freedom organizations.

On average, the police kill about three men per day (or 1,000 people each year). Only a small fraction of these killings result in uprisings, but when they do, journalists face repression from local police forces and city governments that decline to intervene.

Journalist Linda Tirado lost an eye in 2020 while covering the uprising after George Floyd was murdered.

After Kim Potter, a white police officer in Minnesota, killed a 20 year-old black man named Daunte Wright, journalists were attacked with "crowd control" munitions. A CNN team complained of assault and harassment. Two reporters with the Minnesota-based social media news outlet Neighborhood Reporter were detained.

Several Minneapolis Star-Tribune journalists were assaulted by police: reporter Andy Mannix was hit by a "less-lethal" munition in his foot, photojournalist Mark Vancleave's hand was injured by a rubber bullet, and photojournalist Carlos Gonzalez was pepper-sprayed.

During the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's administration, the White House has failed to take any meaningful action that would bolster First Amendment rights and improve press freedom in the United States.

The Knight First Amendment Institute put forward a "First Amendment agenda" for the Biden administration in December. Of the 12 items, just three were completed.

Biden's administration released the report from the Director of National Intelligence's office on the role of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi.

Sanctions on International Criminal Court investigators were lifted on April 2. They were levied by former President Donald Trump in retaliation for an inquiry into war crimes in Afghanistan, and violated the First Amendment by "impeding U.S. citizens and residents from engaging in protected advocacy and association," according to the Knight Institute.

A Trump executive order targeting "diversity training" in the workplace, which encouraged "viewpoint-based discrimination" when federal contracts were awarded, was overturned as well.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kevin Gosztola Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure." He was an editor for OpEdNews.com
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We Do Not Consent to Warrantless "Porno-Scanning" in Airports

Do They Put Lipstick on Pigs at the Funny Farm?

How Private Prison Corporations Hope Arizona's SB1070 Will Lead to Internment Camps for Illegals

Why the Battle Against TSA Groping and Body Scanners is Justified

Give Obama a Chance to Do What?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 23 fans, 20 articles, 4608 quicklinks, 8540 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

Wonderful article. The truth.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:15:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 