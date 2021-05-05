US Marks World Press Freedom Day

Reprinted from shadowproof.com by Kevin Gosztola

Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked World Press Freedom Day by calling attention to governments that are "becoming less transparent" and "more repressive."



"Some governments incarcerate journalists, harass them, target them for violence," Blinken stated. "Some use other, more subtle [methods] like mandating professional licenses for journalists and using endless bureaucracy to keep them out of reach, or imposing high taxes on newsprint to push independent media out of business."



Blinken's comments entirely ignored press freedom in the United States and instead focused on countries like China, Russia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Turkey, Hungary, and "third world countries" in Africa and Central Asia. Yet, he could have been describing his country.





