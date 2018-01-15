- Advertisement -



President of South Korea Moon Jae-in

The two Koreas show some sanity by talking to each other, while the US throws an insane tantrum that South Korea is acting like an independent sovereign country, instead of a US colony. The US is flabbergasted that South Korea is off the Washington war-message, and the US wants South Korea to just keep its mouth shut.

Fearing that peace might break with the two Koreas talking, Washington instructed South Korean President Moon Jae-in to keep the message about anything but peace . It is not just Trump. A former top official for the Obama administration warned Moon that South Korea was not going to get anywhere with the North Koreans unless they have the "US behind them". What an insult, it is like saying that Moon's "button" is not as big as Kim's. The sexual metaphor is exactly how the Washington elite want Moon to act: as Washington's obedient eunuch without a button. The official went on to say, "If South Koreans are viewed as running off the leash, it will exacerbate tension within the alliance". Running off the leash! Is South Korea a US poodle? Moon is showing signs that he has teeth!

During the talks it was agreed for North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics, and future talks to reduce tension. Neocons such as John Boltonare outraged that North Korea has proven once again that it is willing to come to the table. Bolton says it is a trick and that it is "taking advantage of a weak South Korean government", adding more insults at a friend. To Washington, South Korea talking peace is weak, running off the leash and going it alone without its US master. The North using the peace option is seen as a provocation and propaganda that Washington will not tolerate. In retaliation the US sent more nukes to Guam. That means that all options are on the US table, except sitting down and diplomacy.

The US has been terribly unhappy with South Korea after the 2017 election of President Moon Jae-in, who was elected on a peace platform. Unlike his predecessor Park Geun-hye who was impeached and is now in prison; Moon favors better relations with North Korea. The self-interests in Washington prefer a corrupt warmonger like Park. She sang from Washington's hymnbook. She even (allegedly) conspired with Washington to assassinate Kim Jong-Un.

Peace is not anything that Washington's plutocratic interests want to hear, although the South Korean people like it and elected Moon president by a wide margin.The US wants to keep tensions high, keep the American people frightened of a North Korean boogeyman, keep large numbers of US troops in South Korea, install multi-billion dollar THAADS, and keep Korea divided. Even if they start a nuclear war.

The public swallows whatever propaganda the US State Department puts out, and the mainstream media regurgitates it. Every mention of Kim Jong-Un has the preamble that he is paranoid, unstable and refuses to talk. The American people swallow it and are fooled again. The public does not even remember that Bush fooled them with propaganda and invaded Iraq based on lies. The past is lost in the public's fog of chronic amnesia, and inconvenient facts go down the memory hole of the mainstream media. The public has been told so many lies about Korea (North and South), over such a long period of time, that they have been thoroughly indoctrinated. If the public wants to understand the US, South Korea and North Korea triangle, they should stop listening to the mainstream media and forget everything they think they know.

Trump has been the best distraction from the truth and peace that the mainstream media has had since Bill Clinton was caught getting oral sex in the Oval Office. Apparently, the only thing worse than a president having strange sex is a president talking peace to the Russians, North Koreans or anybody else. Could Monica-gate in 1995 have had anything to do with Clinton's peace with North Korea? The establishment nearly went to war with North Korea in 1994 until Bill Clinton used the good offices of former president Jimmy Carter to negotiate peace

The neocons in Washington and the mainstream media keep saying that North Korea refuses to come to the negotiation table. Clinton's decision to use diplomacy instead of threats proved the warmongers wrong. It was the US all along that refused to talk, preferring belligerence and threats, just as it does now. Once Clinton showed a willingness to bargain, then a nuclear deal was struck that was called the Agreed Framework. What North Korea wanted then for it to suspend its nuclear program was for the US to halt the massive military exercises on North Korea's border, a non-aggression guarantee from the US, compensation for abandoning its electricity producing nuclear reactors, and economic relations with the US.

Now the situation with North Korea is almost identical to 1994, thanks to George W. Bush. Bush came into the White House in 2001 and tore up the Agreed Framework, put North Korea on the Axis of Evil list in 2002, invaded Iraq in 2003, and hanged Saddam Hussein in 2006. Very predictably North Korea resumed its nuclear program for self-defense against a paranoid and unpredictable USA that sees enemies under every bed.

Bush scrapped the Agreed Framework, and told then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung that future talks with North Korea were over. Kim Dae-jung had come to visit Bush shortly after winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his Sunshine Policies of peace with North Korea. Instead of welcoming President Kim and praising his peace efforts, Bush insulted him and then shocked him by referring to the leader of North Korea Kim Jon-il as a pygmy. The Agreed Framework was over. North Korea predictably withdrew from the Non-Proliferation Treaty and resumed work on its nuclear program. Now fast forward backwards and it is 1994 again.

In 2003 Bush called out North Korea to pay particular attention to Libya as an example of what happens when a country unilaterally gives up its nuclear defense program. North Korea listened then and it was listening when Muammar Gaddafi said in a 2008 speech that "one of these days America may hang us". In 2011 Gaddafi would die a brutal death at the hands of US proxies, he was anally raped with a bayonet and left to rot in a meat locker. Before the smoke had even cleared a hysterically glowing Hillary Clinton cackled "we came, we saw, he died"hahaha".

Who can blame Kim Jong-Un for not trusting the US?During a shameful United Nations authorized US-led expedition Libya was bombed back to the Stone Age. The US coalition flew 5,800 bombing sorties and launched 309 cruise missiles against Libya, a nation with a comparatively thin (but modern) infrastructure. North Korea has its own experience of US brutality. During the Korean War the US bombed Korea for 3 years, wiped out 20% of its population and destroyed every city, village and vital structure. The US public is passive and oblivious about what is done in their name. That is why the Americans call the Korean War the Forgotten War, and whatever they think they do remember is probably wrong.

