Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

US Foreign Aid: Bad for America, Bad for the World

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/22/17

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: Core military and foreign aid expenditures of USA, NATO, Europe, Japan {MID-213258}
Core military and foreign aid expenditures of USA, NATO, Europe, Japan
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Ahead of a vote in the United Nations' General Assembly on a resolution condemning US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, president Donald Trump and UN ambassador Nikki Haley threatened states voting for the resolution with the loss of US financial aid. "We're watching those votes" said Trump. "Let them vote against us, we'll save a lot. We don't care. But this isn't like it used to be where they could vote against you and then you pay them hundreds of millions of dollars and nobody knows what they're doing."

A good call on Trump's part. Now it's time to follow through. Not because the US lost the UN vote, but because US foreign aid is an inherently disastrous budget item that needs to go. Trump seems to understand that. This is an issue he's already begun to address with his 2018 budget proposal, which if adopted as written would have cut the US foreign aid budget from $30 billion to $25 billion per year. The more quickly that number moves toward $0, the better for America and the better for recipients of largess from the American government.

Supporters of foreign aid love to point out that it constitutes less than 1% of the federal budget. True, but that 1% comes with lots of strings attached for both parties.

When the US government throws money at another country's government, it instantly becomes entangled in that country's problems -- internal and external, economic and military, every problem of every sort. For every action there's an equal and opposite reaction -- when America tries to be the good guy for Country A, America also ends up being the bad guy for Country B, and/or for domestic opponents of Country A's political establishment. The potential negative consequences of such entanglements include, but aren't limited to, terrorism and war.

- Advertisement -

On the receiving side, well, there's no such thing as a free lunch. Washington wants things for its money -- things ranging from support for its military adventures to distortions on the recipients' economies imposed through politics for the benefit of this or that set of corporate cronies. In many cases, the lunch is not just un-free, but insanely over-priced.

Even at current levels, the US foreign aid budget comes to less than $10 per year per American. That's not an argument for keeping it. It's an argument for leaving foreign aid to the private charitable "market." Americans spend one hundred times as much on coffee each year!

If you or I want to "support Israel" or "donate to Kenya" or "fight starvation in India," we can easily afford to do so in like or greater amounts than the federal government does, individually or as members of voluntary organizations, and without those terrible strings attached.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 56 articles, 247 quicklinks, 2720 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Another thought provoking article Thomas. It raises several knee jerk reactions from me.

One is that we need to separate humanitarian development aid from military aid to get a good picture of what the US gives and to who. I think your charts from Wikipedia shows that a minuscule amount goes for what is called development aid. Supposedly that is humanitarian aid, but my guess is that it is highly political and related to foreign policy goals rather than the needs of the needy.

Even based on development aid, the US comes in about 20 (again, like everything else, it seems like) on development aid as a percentage of GDP. In other words the US is a miser.

Net official development assistance by country as a percentage of gross national income in 2015 (Wikipedia)

  1. Sweden -- 1.40%
  2. Norway -- 1.05%
  3. Luxembourg -- 0.93%
  4. Denmark -- 0.85%
  5. Netherlands -- 0.76%
  6. United Kingdom -- 0.71%
  7. Finland -- 0.56%
  8. Switzerland -- 0.52%
  9. Germany -- 0.52%
  10. Belgium -- 0.42%
  11. France -- 0.37%
  12. Ireland -- 0.36%
  13. Austria -- 0.32%
  14. Canada -- 0.28%
  15. New Zealand -- 0.27%
  16. Australia -- 0.27%
  17. Iceland -- 0.24%
  18. Japan -- 0.22%
  19. Italy -- 0.21%
  20. United States -- 0.17%

I think you are right on that the US does not give foreign aid without ulterior motives. My guess is that US development aid is actually subsidies to US corporations, as well as politically motivated. I doubt that the US gives anything out of the generosity of its heart. Both the unintended and intended consequences are probably not something I would be in favor of.

As for private charities I have a big gripe. They are mostly tax scams by the wealthy setting up tax-avoidance schemes. Some may be truly legacy foundations, but again why should the public subsidize somebody else wanting glory from the grave.

The proof I believe is in the screams that without tax breaks the "charitable" giving will dry up. While the lower income brackets give more as a percentage of income, even now we hear cries that raising the standard deductions will have a negative impact on charities.

I will wind up this comment by saying that most public charities are rip offs, with the bulk going to fundraisers, big salaries, perks, and outright theft.

Bah humbug.

P.S. My giving policy is to pool what I give and give it to what I consider a worthy cause, usually a small, struggling cause that I am personally involved with, and feel fairly certain that I am not just lining somebody's pocket who does not need it; or even directly to someone in need like a homeless person even if they use it for alcohol or cigarettes or whatever they do with it to get through the day.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 2:50:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 243 articles, 347 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

David,


Actually, the Wikipedia chart was just a graphic that I picked when I searched for "foreign aid" in OpEdNews's submission form ;-) But yes, the way "aid" is defined pretty much means that any country the US invades and occupies will be designated as thereby receiving "aid."


The US does not have a "heart" to give from. It's not a person, any more than a corporation is, and stealing from some people (taxation) to give money to other people (aid) isn't "charity."

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:07:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 56 articles, 247 quicklinks, 2720 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

No countries, corporations and even most people do not have a "heart". As an economist and statistician I am skeptical of the stated motive and the true motives...e.g. tax cuts for corporations who promise to spend them on higher wages for their employees.

Out of curiosity I looked up who Sweden gives their development aid to. The biggest recipients is Afghanistan...what a surprise. High on the list are Middle East and African countries...well the cynic in me says it is not altruistic.

Probably like all countries, Sweden has "tied aid" which is really a form of legal corruption, and "non-tied aid" which is likely illegal corruption.

The "untied aid" of the richest countries in the world are measured by the Center for Global Development (CGD) , a non-profit (NON-Taxed) think-tank based in Washington, DC. Here is the list from Wikipedia:

Latest Rankings Commitment to Development Index 2015

1 Denmark

2 Sweden

3 Norway

4 Finland

4 Netherlands

6 France

6 United Kingdom

8 Portugal

8 New Zealand

10 Australia

10 Canada

10 Germany

13 Belgium

13 Austria

13 Spain

13 Ireland

17 Italy

18 Hungary

18 Luxembourg

18 Czech Republic

21 United States

22 Switzerland

22 Slovakia

22 Poland

25 Greece

26 South Korea

27 Japan

What the CGD considers "aid" are for Finance, Technology, Environment, Trade, Security, Migration, etc.

Even what is called "non-tied' humanitarian aid is nothing more than corporate and politically motivated lobbying which is tax-deductible bribery.

For instance the CGD paid Hillary Clinton to make a speech (really!) etc.

For instance the CGD considers "humanitarian interventions" to be humanitarian non-tied aid.

So two points I want to make:

1st, Foreign aid is mostly B.S., although some may actually go to good causes, most go for selfish, economic and political reasons and is a double rip off of taxpayers in that it gives away taxpayer money directly and again indirectly by giving tax-deductions to corporations and individuals for lobbying in their own self-interest.

2nd, Foreign aid is a drop in the bucket, I agree it should all be eliminated as it now exists, and the biggest waste is in military aid for empire, and you know where I stand on that.

[PS, sorry to hijack your article so extensively with my comments, and I thank you for the opportunity. It just so happens that I got into a discussion with someone just this week, but I did not have specific facts which you have reminded me to look up.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 1:55:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 876 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

I see Canada on that list. Curious.
During the recent announcement our government made about their decision to abstain from the Jerusalem vote, they stated we don't get U.S. foreign aid. (I assumed the statement was made to deflect any accusations anyone made about caving to the U.S. threat to withhold aid to "unsupportive" countries.)

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:40:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Peter Franzen

Become a Fan
Author 83997

(Member since Nov 23, 2012), 77 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Nikki Haley and Donald Trump we don't need or want your threats, bullying, bombs and weapons of mass destruction.

Every self respecting nation in the world should tell the US government to keep its so called "Aid" and if they've got any money to spare spend it on their 6.6 million unemployed, more than half a million homeless children and adults and on providing a healthcare system befitting of a civilised nation.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 10:49:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 56 articles, 247 quicklinks, 2720 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Peter Franzen:   New Content

Bravo, Peter. US aid is just another weapon in the arsenal. Trump-Haley are bluffing and will cave in to the US weapons manufacturers and agribusiness, since they are the main recipients of US aid. Tell Lockheed Martin to keep their F-35's in "foreign aid".

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 12:36:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Peter Franzen

Become a Fan
Author 83997

(Member since Nov 23, 2012), 77 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Cutting US "aid" will cost the US arms industry $Trillions.

I expect that right now the arms/weapons companies will be having a few words and reading the riot act to the idiots Donald Trump and Nimrata Randhawa, alias Nikki Haley.


Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 1:33:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 19 fans, 3 articles, 14117 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Do you mind aid or 'aid'?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:31:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 