Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

US Bill to End Israel's Abuse of Palestinian Children

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/4/18

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)
- Advertisement -

H.R.4391 - Promoting Human Rights by Ending Israeli Military Detention of Palestinian Children Act, sponsored by Betty McCollum (D-MN-4) was introduced in the House on Nov 14, 2017. It would end U.S. support of Israel's child abuse.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Betty McCollum official photo {MID-242514}
Betty McCollum official photo
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Abuses in the West Bank have been in the spotlight recently due to the imprisonment of Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi in mid-December, 2017.

- Advertisement -

Only an hour after Israeli soldiers shot her 15-year-old cousin in the head, 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi slapped them in an effort to remove them from her family's property. (One report says that in the full video, it can be seen that the soldiers slapped her first, and that Israel-sympathetic videos show versions with this first slap edited out.)


Ahed Tamimi
(Image by Alberto Hugo Rojas via Flickr)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

A couple of days later, in a nighttime raid on Ahed's home, Israeli soldiers removed her and put her in prison. Bail was denied.

The conditions under which she is being held appear to be in violation of international humanitarian law.

CODEPINK said that Ahed was being held in "a freezing cold isolation cell with a camera monitoring her every move."

An Israeli journalist has publicly called for her to be raped while in prison.

Current estimates indicate at least 350-375 Palestinian children are being detained in Israeli prisons.

You can help by telling your representatives to support H.R.4391:

- Advertisement -

HR 4391 Bill Summary:

This bill prohibits U.S. assistance to Israel from being used to support the military detention, interrogation, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children in violation of international humanitarian law or the use against Palestinian children of: (1) torture, inhumane, or degrading treatment; (2) physical violence or psychological abuse; (3) incommunicado or administrative detention; (4) solitary confinement; (5) denial of parental or legal access during interrogations; or (6) force or coercion to obtain a confession.

The Department of State shall annually submit to Congress: (1) a certification that none of the funds obligated or expended in the previous fiscal year for assistance to Israel have been used to support any of such activities; or (2) if the State Department cannot make such certification, a report describing each activity and the amount of funds used by Israel in violation of this bill.

The State Department shall include in each annual report on the barring of development assistance to a country that engages in human rights violations a description of the nature and extent of detention, interrogation, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children by Israeli military forces or police in violation of international humanitarian law.

Paul Clements, running for Congress in Michigan, notes that in his district, in addition to contacting their representative, activists are making Valentines to send to Ahed in prison.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

Ahed Tamimi spends her 17th birthday in Israeli prison (Article) (# of views) 01/31/2018
CODEPINK Detained by Israeli Police (Article) (# of views) 01/31/2018
Palestinian Kids Shot, Abused, Imprisoned by Israeli Soldiers: How to Help (Article) (# of views) 01/26/2018
View All 9 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 7687   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 8 fans, 15 articles, 16 quicklinks, 504 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks for people's support.

Thanks for this post and your time.

Abuse of children is not acceptable. This must end.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 5:01:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 