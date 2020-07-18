 
 
U.S. Sanctions are Part of a Multi-Front War on Syria and its Long Suffering Civilians

Republished from In Gaza

The US is waging multiple fronts of war against Syria, including brutal sanctions, while claiming concern over the well-being of Syrian civilians - the vast majority of whom are suffering as a direct result of US policies.

On June 17, the US implemented the Caesar Act, America's latest round of draconian sanctions against the Syrian people, to "protect" them, America claims. This, after years of bombing civilians and providing support to anti-government militants, leading to the proliferation of terrorists who kidnap, imprison, torture, maim, and murder the same Syrian civilians.

Just weeks after these barbaric sanctions were enforced, cue American crocodile tears about Syrian suffering, and claims that Moscow and Damascus are allegedly preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid. More hot air from American hypocritical talking heads who don't actually care about Syrians' well-being.

America trigger-happily sanctions many nations or entities that dare to stand up to its hegemonic dictates. The word "sanctions" sounds too soft - the reality is an all-out economic war against the people in targeted nations.

Sanctions have, as I wrote last December, impacted Syria's ability to import medicines or the raw materials needed to manufacture them, medical equipment, and machines and materials needed to manufacture prosthetic limbs, among other things.

Eva is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine. She is a recipient of the International Journalism Award for International Reporting.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
