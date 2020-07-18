U.S. Sanctions are Part of a Multi-Front War on Syria and its Long Suffering Civilians

Republished from In Gaza



US and Canada killing Syrian Civilians

(Image by 3aref 6ari2o) Details DMCA



The US is waging multiple fronts of war against Syria, including brutal sanctions, while claiming concern over the well-being of Syrian civilians - the vast majority of whom are suffering as a direct result of US policies.

On June 17, the US implemented the Caesar Act, America's latest round of draconian sanctions against the Syrian people, to "protect" them, America claims. This, after years of bombing civilians and providing support to anti-government militants, leading to the proliferation of terrorists who kidnap, imprison, torture, maim, and murder the same Syrian civilians.

Just weeks after these barbaric sanctions were enforced, cue American crocodile tears about Syrian suffering, and claims that Moscow and Damascus are allegedly preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid. More hot air from American hypocritical talking heads who don't actually care about Syrians' well-being.

America trigger-happily sanctions many nations or entities that dare to stand up to its hegemonic dictates. The word "sanctions" sounds too soft - the reality is an all-out economic war against the people in targeted nations.



Sanctions have, as I wrote last December, impacted Syria's ability to import medicines or the raw materials needed to manufacture them, medical equipment, and machines and materials needed to manufacture prosthetic limbs, among other things.

