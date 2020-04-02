 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/2/20

Why Do You Support Syria? (Plus Video Playlist)

By       (Page 1 of 30 pages)
(Image by Eva Bartlett)

I get asked that a lot by Syrians who are genuinely curious or surprised by support of Syria by a non-Syrian.

And it's sometimes hard to give a good reply, or at least a concise one, because the reasons are manifold.

Yesterday, I posed the question to followers on Facebook. The replies were fantastic:

Kamel El-Cheikh Eva Karene Bartlett well I can tell you my personal experience with Syria. I was born in Lebanon of Shia Muslim decent, immigrated to Canada at 7 years old, became a proud Canadian Lebanese. The reason why we immigrated is that Lebanon was attacked by Israel and was already in a civil war because of Israel. We went to Syria to seek refuge many times and my experiences there were very pleasant. Now, the tables have turned as Israel wants a puppet government in Syria so the Syrians fled to Lebanon for the same reasons. Both the Syrians and Lebanese helped each other in these imperialistic cases of the zionist agenda. So what you say from someone who hasn't visited in over 30 years is not only your well learned opinion but is a fact for all the middle east. Your words as the proxy went on from 2011 until now echo the experience of my mom and dad telling me to look the other way at 5 years old because a few of our neighbours were killed by war planes as we either flea to beirut or Syria and eventually Canada. This is why I have become a humanitarian supporting the oppressed or speaking for the voiceless or making good friends who are real journalist like you Eva.

Hendrick Smit Because the country is populated by kind people who do not deserve the atrocities of a proxy war?

Chris Edwards Could start from just being against Israel/US wars and then you get attached to the country and its people.
Cause they are brave and baring the brunt of the enemy and its proxies.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18  |  19  |  20  |  21  |  22  |  23  |  24  |  25  |  26  |  27  |  28  |  29  |  30

 

Eva Bartlett

Republished from Eva Bartlett In Gaza:  Eva is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine. She is a recipient of the International Journalism Award for International Reporting.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
I support Syria because of my empathy for all oppressed people of colonialism, neocolonialism, settler colonialism, slavery and exploitation. There tremendous suffering is for the greed of the few at the expense of the many. In this regard, the US is the most evil country which has ever existed on the planet.

Nor do I give a break to the 'American' people who remain in self-imposed ignorance and those who do not speak out because "it is happening to unknown people, far away, and out of sight.

Especially now, as people cower in fear of a virus, and moan about being in isolation in the (relative) comfort of their own home.

Imagine that you are a Syrian (Gazan, Palestinian, Iraqi, Afghan, Iranian, Venezuelan, etc, etc, etc,,,) and have suffered for decades at the hands of imperialists, with no end in sight.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 2, 2020 at 7:31:15 PM

