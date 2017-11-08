Power of Story
U.S. Now the Only Country Not in Paris Climate Agreement After Syria Signs On

By Lorraine Chow

When President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement in June, the U.S. joined Syria and Nicaragua as the only other countries to not agree to the global action plan.

The reasons for the other two holdout countries were fair. Nicaragua's leaders felt the accord was not strong enough to fight climate change. Syria has been embroiled in a full-scale civil war for six years.

But Tuesday, during the COP 23 climate talks in Bonn, Germany, the Syrian government also decided to sign the Paris climate agreement. Nicaragua officially joined the accord late last month.


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Climate Tracker @ClimateTracking

BREAKING NEWS: has announced it will sign the Paris Agreement! This will leave US alone if they decide to pull out.

6:09 AM - Nov 7, 2017

A Syrian delegate at the Bonn climate talks did not offer an explanation for the government's decision to ratify the pact, the New York Times reported. Syria, which produces only a small percentage of global emissions, has not yet submitted its targets for cutting greenhouse gases.

The U.S., under President Trump, is now completely alone in this global consensus to limit temperature rise to well below 2 degreesC to avoid dangerous climate change.

Under the terms of the Paris agreement, the earliest the U.S. can officially exit the pact is the day after the 2020 election.

"The bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States," Trump said about the Paris withdrawal.

The United States remains firm in its position, according to White House spokeswoman Kelly Love, who pointed reporters to a prior statement the administration issued after Nicaragua joined the pact, the Times reported.

"As the president previously stated, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms the are more favorable for our country," the statement said.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://ecowatch.com/ecowatch/

EcoWatch is a leading news website reporting on environmental news, green living and sustainable business.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Harold Novikoff

Become a Fan
Author 92139

(Member since Feb 8, 2014), 1 fan, 37 articles, 47 comments, 2 diaries


  New Content
Trump made the right choice in withdrawing from the Paris agreement, as confirmed by Syria signing on. The first step in climate management is to create a climate of peace. Signing the climate agreement while raining bombs on Syria and elsewhere is an act of hypocrisy. What are the climate affects of explosives? We attempt to protect the climate to save lives. Peace will do the same thing.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 5:37:18 PM

