U.S. Loss of Balance: The Tipping Point

Our nation has been leaning precariously to the right for the last half century and we now have reached the tipping point, with the overreach of the recent US Supreme Court decisions. Democracy which has historically been our touchstone and our national center of balance has been ignored for too long and the realities of the resulting lopsidedness can no longer be ignored.

Imbalances

What are those imbalances? Here are some by category:

Financial

· A neoliberal economic system placing profits above human needs.

· Destruction of unions leaving workers without any countervailing voice in wages and working conditions.

· A restructured tax system, changing the system from progressive to regressive for the top brackets.

· All the financial structures are in the hands of privately held institutions.

· The obscene income inequality that is now the norm in American life.

Social

· The society has been militarized with over half of the national budget spent on the military. Even the police have been militarized.

· The entire society has been monetized with decision-making and human values being replaced by a focus on economic values.

· Secrecy and surveillance have replaced civic cooperation with the growth of the power of the military, the CIA, the NSA and other such organizations.

· A continuation of the institutional biases of racism, sexism and other forms of inequality.

Politics

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this
 

Good explanation of how we have arrived at this pivotal moment in the life of democracy in this nation.

