

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan and Barzani failed to get the US support for the establishment of Ottoman Empire and Barzani kingdom in Kurdistan. Erdogan humiliation in Washington D.C. is just the start of his demise slowly but painfully. And Barzani's family face out in Kurdistan will follow because they followed loser to the end.

The Arab Islamic union under the leadership of Egypt and Saudi Arabia are stepping on the back of Erdogan and Barzani. Arab followed UK and France-Empire to destroy Ottoman Empire. And now they are following the US to kill Erdogan dream for good.

It is time for PKK forces in Turkey and Kurdish people forces in South Kurdistan to defeat Erdogan and Barzani forces now.

Erdogan and Barzani must be punished before the upcoming war with Iran. Kurdish forces must eliminate Talabani's pro-Iranian spy network too. It is time for patriotic Kurds as members of the KDP, PUK, Goran and Islamist Kurds to join teaching of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan now. And they must arrest those who are corrupt in South Kurdistan. Kurdish people court must punish the corrupt Kurds.

The Russian and US need help from Kurds in Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria for future businesses. KCK must take the opportunity to forge the proper relationship with both powers for Kurdish people liberation from Persian of Tamil, Arab of Africa and Turks of Mongolia.Turkey's Erdogan Dream to Re-build Ottoman Empire is dead!

References

Saudis Welcome Trump's Rebuff of Obama's Mideast Views

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/20/world/middleeast/donald-trump-saudi-arabia.html

As Tensions Flare Between Turkey and the Kurds, the U.S. Backs Both Sides

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20150/tensions-flare-turkey-kurds-us-backs-both-sides-trump-erdogan-isis-syria