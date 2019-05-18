 
 
Tulsi Slams Elizabeth, or so it appears from this analysis

Tulsi Gabbard Slams Elizabeth Warren | And She's Right!
Jamarl Thomas gets things pretty right, based on several videos I've seen by him. He takes his time analyzing what he's talking about, but typically cuts to the heart of the matter. I think he has done that quite well here, and if so, it does not bode well for Elizabeth Warren. At least if you agree with Tulsi on the concept of trying to bring Americans together, cutting across party lines, with logic, straight talk, good ideas, and not demonizing others to make oneself look better.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

Mike Zimmer

Dan,

I will admit I am pretty impressed by Tulsi Gabbard. I am singularly unimpressed by most of the others in her party.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:29:41 PM

Michael Dewey

She appears to be a very rare breed. Fine lady.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:33:01 AM

Jerry Lobdill

The many, many impeachable offenses of Trump make it imperative that he be forcibly removed from office by impeachment. Impeachment is not optional regardless of the offense, or if it is deemed to be so, then it has become, irretrievably, a political option...of no value whatever going forward.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:29:43 AM

Daniel Geery

I would be more interested in turning "the investigation" back on the originators of it.




After Tulsi gets in.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:16:42 AM

Dennis Kaiser

Tulsi Gabbard is a rare individual, not only in politics but amongst us as well. She appears to be not looking as being President for the power of that position, but because she wants to correct our nation and put it on a more positive course for the people of our nation as well as for the rest of the world.

The distressing thing about her message is that it exposes the direction of our nation of the corrupt leaders often called the Deep State that is a nation of the wealthy, by the wealthy and for the wealthy. As Tulsi's vision sees this as a nation of the people by the people and for the people that includes all, including the wealthy and all of us, one group, not the wealthy and the "useless eaters", as we have been referred to by the likes of Bill Gates.

On foreign relations, Tulsi goes against that Deep State strategy of endless wars, or illegal invasions, working toward negotiation rather than violence,.

For this, she is being silenced and/or smeared which tells us how far this nation has fallen. We must get behind this amazing person who is showing a strong commitment to correcting our direction along with the composure and strength to get the job done, but despite her strengths, she needs we the people.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 10:30:37 AM

nelswight

I second you, Denni. Indeed 4rh and 5th, too/

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:56:39 AM

Jerry Lobdill

The many, many impeachable offenses of Trump make it imperative that he be forcibly removed from office by impeachment. Impeachment is not optional regardless of the height of the high crime, or if it is deemed to be so, then it has become, irretrievably, a political option...of no value whatever going forward.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:02:34 PM

Daniel Geery

I agree but for the time and distraction involved. And further internal division. Let's get Tulsi in, then lock up the war hawks. Just thinking out loud.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:35:50 PM

Dennis Kaiser

I'm afraid all impeachment proceedings would do at this point is unite those who are not true Trump supporters as such, but would use the impeachment proceedings as a reason to back him as a victim. The best now is to leave him alone to continue to screw up with any outside distractions. His allowing Bolton, Pompeo, and Pence to run amok is, I believe, having a negative effect on Trump. These tariffs are another. Let him screw the pooch without outside distractions.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:30:40 PM

Daniel Geery

It is a slippery slope.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4:42:30 PM

David Pear

Here is Jimmy Dore analysing Bernie's Glorious Victory Moment On Fox News.


Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:08:19 PM

Daniel Geery

Saw it a while back, highly recommend it. Thanks, David.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:20:10 PM

Art Costa

I've said it before, and say it again. I generally vote Green. BUT I could, at this stage, gladly vote for Gabbard, or a Sanders/Gabbard ticket. While changing this systemic problem through political process is dubious, at least it's what we can do within the system. Everything else must be through a process of external change.

What will trigger such major cultural change? It may take collapse.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 7:14:39 PM

Daniel Geery

Agreed. 100%

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 8:25:42 PM

