Tulsi Slams Elizabeth, or so it appears from this analysis

Tulsi Gabbard Slams Elizabeth Warren | And She's Right! Support the stream: streamlabs.com/jamarlt homas Tulsi Gabbard Slams Elizabeth Warren | And She's Right! Patreon: ...

Jamarl Thomas gets things pretty right, based on several videos I've seen by him. He takes his time analyzing what he's talking about, but typically cuts to the heart of the matter. I think he has done that quite well here, and if so, it does not bode well for Elizabeth Warren. At least if you agree with Tulsi on the concept of trying to bring Americans together, cutting across party lines, with logic, straight talk, good ideas, and not demonizing others to make oneself look better.

Daniel Geery

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)



