By Bob Gaydos

So, turmeric.

C'mon, admit it. You've jumped on the bandwagon for the latest health "super food." Well, super spice.

If you haven't yet discovered it, turmeric is a major ingredient in curry. It also makes mustard yellow. It also is believed to have benefits in fighting several chronic debilitating diseases including Alzheimer's, arthritis and even cancer. It's also supposed to be a mood enhancer. Side effects appear to be minimal. It can be ingested in tea, via tablet supplements, cream and, of course, in Indian food.

I added it to my daily regimen of B's, D, aspirin and cod fish oil a couple of weeks ago. That regimen, along with a health-conscious diet and exercise, I can honestly say has helped keep me in relatively good health, especially for a guy who has recently been banged up in an auto accident. (Not my fault and I'm doing fine.) I do believe the diet and supplements are a main reason for my (usually) not looking, feeling or acting my age, which is several years older than the man who likes to remind us that he's the president and we are not.

Volumes have already been written about the emotional health of Donald Trump, our narcissist-in-chief (NIC), and many more are sure to come. Frankly, I don't care anymore. Everything about him is not normal and I refuse to normalize it. But I do wonder about his physical health.

How does someone with great wealth and access, literally, to any food, treatment, fitness coach or exercise regimen that would keep him fit and healthy for many years to come and allow him to continue to enjoy the fruits of his ill-gotten gains well into his nineties -- a man also obviously obsessed with his appearance -- how does he allow himself to become a belly-hanging, fried-chicken-eating, two-scoops-of-ice-cream guy who had to excuse himself from an event on his diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia because of "exhaustion"?

Makes me wonder if maybe all those short speeches and quick, in-and-out visits to museums and sites of special interest aren't only because of a short attention span. Maybe he gets tired quickly. Not that we'd ever know. In fact, we know remarkably little about the health of the man who, at 70, was the oldest ever first-time elected president.

The most recent "update," as it were, from Dr. Harold Bornstein, who says he has been Trump's personal doctor for 36 years, came in an interview with the New York Times in February. He told The Times that Trump undergoes regular physical checkups, gets all the important tests and takes a statin to keep his cholesterol and lipid levels at a healthy rate.

Bornstein, who could fairly be called a character, said Trump is healthy, while alternating between telling The Times that Trump's health is "none of your business" (which is not true, since he is the president) and volunteering that he takes a prostate drug that promotes hair growth. Well, at least we know what's important healthwise to the NIC.

Bornstein caused a stir during the presidential campaign when asked if he was concerned about Trump's health, given his age and the fact he was running for the presidency. The doctor replied, "If something happens to him, then it happens to him.''

Nice to know the doctor is in touch with his Taoist side. But really, who's looking after Trump's health on a daily basis? If he's like most men in their 70's (I'm going to generalize here) he's inclined to skip doing some healthy stuff and do some not-so-healthy stuff instead. I don't think it's sexist to suggest that a lot of older men sometimes depend on someone else, usually a woman, to remind them about taking vitamins, or medicine or exercising or going easy on the dessert or getting enough sleep, etc. I'm speaking from my own experience here, not lecturing.

What we do know about Trump is that, while he's at the White House, his wife, Melania, spends the week in New York City with their young son. Also, she doesn't like to hold hands with him when they're together. We know he watches a lot of TV and gets up early in the morning to tweet angrily about whatever bothers him -- and apparently it's a lot. Does he go to bed early? Don't know. We know he likes chocolate cake and Big Macs and french fries and well-done steak with ketchup on the side. Exercise? Well, there is that golf every weekend.

Let me say here that, like a lot of other Americans, I haven't spent a lot of time worrying about the good health of the NIC. Rather, I'm curious about who is and wondering why the man himself doesn't seem to care much. Maybe he thinks he's perfect just the way he is. Or maybe no one dares to mention that he could use to lose a few pounds and maybe even take some turmeric to improve his mood. Skip all that TV and read a book before bed.

Benjamin Franklin said, "Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise." One out of three is good only in baseball, Mr. NIC. We know, because you told us, that you were surprised to discover how hard the job of being president is. It can be emotionally and physically demanding. Everyone wants something from you and no matter what you do, someone is unhappy. It could be exhausting even for someone who's not going to be 71 in two weeks, as you are.

