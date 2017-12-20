Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Trump's "National Security Strategy" is the Opposite of National Security

The Goldwater-Nichols Act requires the president to submit a "National Security Strategy" report each year. Every president since Ronald Reagan has failed to comply with the law in one or more years of his administration, but on December 17 Donald Trump issued his report.

Unfortunately, Trump's offering is of a piece with his prior displays of economic illiteracy and foreign policy jingoism. It's a dog's breakfast of policy pronouncements that couldn't be more opposed to real "national security" if that had been the author's intention.

The document reiterates Trump's commitment to economic protectionism in the guise of "fair and reciprocal" trade, rattles sabers at Russia, China, and North Korea, and commits to extending decades of disastrous US military adventurism in the Middle East.

Trump's distant predecessors showed us what a real "National Security Strategy" would look like.

At the end of his two terms as president, George Washington warned in his farewell address that "[t]he great rule of conduct for us, in regard to foreign nations, is in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible."

Thomas Jefferson echoed that sentiment in his first inaugural address, announcing a doctrine of "peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations -- entangling alliances with none."

While serving as US Secretary of State, future president John Quincy Adams observed that America "goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own."

Those principles served the US well to the extent that they were followed -- with a few exceptions, throughout the 19th century. But since the Spanish-American War of 1898, the US has increasingly styled itself an imperial power, attempting to dictate to the world at a cost of hundreds of thousands of American lives and millions more abroad, as well as trillions of dollars redirected from productive endeavors to paying the butcher's bill. The 20th century was a near-continuous orgy of bloodshed which, for the US, was entirely optional.

A real "National Security Strategy" comes down to two things: Free trade, and minding our own business.

Early in his presidential campaign, Trump hinted at the latter, but quickly reverted to business as usual. He's clearly never grasped the former at all. Unfortunate, as the two are also the elements of a great presidency, if such a thing is even possible.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Comment by David William Pear:

Thomas, I respectfully part company with you on what is called free-trade, as well as the supposed wisdom of most of the Founding 1%'ers.

The US may have mostly stayed out of foreign adventures until the Spanish American War, but from what I remember about some of my historical readings it was mostly because the US was busy with Manifest Destiny and the Indian Wars (aka "removal" and genocide of the Native Americans). Foreign entanglements were not required as the US was fighting the Europeans from encroaching on the westward expansion across the Appalachian mountains, stealing land from the Indians and Mexico and protecting the backyard in South America (Monroe Doctrine). Then there was the interruption of the Civil War.

My point is that avoiding foreign entanglements and alliances had little to doe with sticking to our own business. It was just that the US had plenty on its imperial conquest without crossing any oceans, nor did it want to, except for trade (i.e. business profits).

Once the US hit the Pacific Ocean it kept right on going to Hawaii, Japan, China, Korea and the Philippine. The US was very much wanted to be a colonial power, was born in settler colonialism and participated in carving up the world with Europe, Japan and Russia.

The US cheered when Japan won the Russo-Japanese war, thought that the Japanese surprise attack on the Russian fleet in Port Author was brilliant, cut a deal with Japan that it could have Korea and Manchuria if Japan let the US alone in the Philippines, &c.

My point is that the Founding 1% was not of high ideals, it was just strategic thinking at the time, plus Presidents always try to appear wise and benevolent in words, especially their parting words.

Just one example more. Jefferson a slave owner talked a lot about the wrongs of slavery but he had no intention of ever giving up his slave, stop his slave breeding business mixed with pleasure, or free the slave on his death. He, like other plantation owners knew that their slaves would have to be sold down the river on their death to pay off the mortgages on them that financed their high living.

Well, that is my opinion, and 'everybody has one':)

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 at 7:06:28 AM

