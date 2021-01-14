Trump's Congressional Co-Conspirators Are Just As Guilty as the President

Reprinted from www.thenation.com



House impeaches Trump for second time - 1/13 (FULL LIVE STREAM) The House of Representatives is poised to impeach President Trump for a second time when it meets on Jan. 13 to consider an article charging him with ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post) Details DMCA



President Trump violated his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States when he incited a seditious mob to attack the US Capitol as part of a failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. For this, Trump was impeached on Wednesday, by a 232-197 vote of the House of Representatives.

A House majority recognized the truth of the call to action by Representative Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who served as the lead manager for the second impeachment: "We have a solemn duty to protect our democracy and Constitution."

But it was nowhere near the unanimous vote that it should have been.

Republican opponents of accountability refused on Wednesday to recognize Trump's incitement to insurrection, echoed the president's lies and conspiracy theories, and dismissed the impeachment vote as a "made-for-TV spectacle"-confirming the observation of Representative Maxine Waters that "the Republican Party is now the Trump Party."

Wednesday's urgent vote to impeach will not be met with equal urgency by the Senate. Just as Senate Republicans prevented Trump's removal a year ago, every indication is that they are prepared to again thwart justice. Though he now criticizes the president he served so diligently over the past four years, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, on Wednesday rejected the urging of Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, to call the Senate back into session for an immediate trial. Even if a trial of Trump were to occur after he leaves office on January 20, as is now proposed, there is scant evidence to suggest that the majority of Senate Republicans would be prepared to convict the 45th president and to bar him from seeking a new term as president in 2024.

Much was made on Wednesday of the handful of House Republicans who actually voted for impeachment. But only 10 Republican members-less than 5 percent of the party caucus-did the right thing.

Most Republicans refused to break with Trump. Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee member who led the anti-impeachment forces on Wednesday, actually repeated the same outlandish claims about the 2020 election that Trump used to inflame the mob that a week earlier had marched on the Capitol. Jordan and his colleagues attacked Democrats who had supported Black Lives Matter demonstrations, who expressed legitimate concerns about past elections, and who voted to impeach Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors in 2019. North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop actually claimed that the impeachment resolution was "an incitement."

An exasperated House Rules Committee chair, James McGovern of Massachusetts, responded that Jordan and his allies were still "coming up on this floor and talking about whataboutism and trying to make these false equivalencies. Give me a break."

One of the few Republicans who did the right thing Wednesday, Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, said before the vote, "There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection."

But Trump is not the only federal official who has violated an oath with scheming to prevent the certification of the election of President-elect Joe Biden. Nor is he the only official who should be held to account for deliberately lying to the American people, and for creating a climate where democracy was threatened and the governing of the nation was interrupted by violence.

Members of Congress began their terms on January 3 by swearing an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic." Within days of pledging to "bear true faith and allegiance" to that oath, however, dozens of those members embraced the agenda of a president who incited mobs to attack the Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

These are the facts of what happened on January 6.

Trump has been impeached, based on those facts. He should be removed. But what of the members of the House and the Senate who aligned with Trump? What of the members, like Alabama Republican Mo Brooks, who rallied the January 6 mob with the cry, "Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).