Trump accepts"invitation" to meet face to face with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

By Dave Lefcourt

From youtube.com: Trump accepts Kim Jon Un's meeting invitation President Trump has accepted an invitation from Kim Jong Un to meet, according to South Korea National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong. {MID-261767}
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un juxtaposed after Trump accepted invitation to meet face to face

On Tuesday I wrote, "The ball is in US court for direct talks with North Korea", OPEDNEWS.

Little did I know at the time North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would "invite" President Trump to meet face to face within the next two months.

But that's exactly what's happened. The invitation had been presented to the two South Korean envoys who met directly with Kim in their bilateral talks concluded on Monday. The envoys were then dispatched by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Washington to meet with Trump and convey the details of their meeting with Kim.

So today it was revealed Trump accepted Kim's invitation.

To say the least Kim's invitation and Trump accepting immediately upon hearing it came as a complete surprise but that fits perfectly with Trump's unpredictable nature.

To be sure we'll now hear the pundits, think tank "experts", MSM outlet all weighing in with their own prognostications forecasting, bemoaning, screeching what they believe will be the result of that meeting.

Well I wouldn't put much stock in what any of them has to say. None of them foresaw Kim's invitation to Trump and nobody could predict Trump so easily accepting it.

We're in uncharted territory as far as Trump is concerned. That may also be with Kim but I doubt it. That's because unless Trump goes on the record guaranteeing the US won't invade North Korea and overthrow the North Korean regime Kim isn't about to relinquish his nuclear weapons as they're the only deterrent that's prevented the US from initiating a new war on the North.

The South Korean envoys did say after their meeting with Kim, "The North Korean side clearly stated its willingness to denuclearize. It made clear that it would have no reason to keep nuclear weapons if the military threat to the North was eliminated and its security guaranteed."

For what it's worth here is my two cents. I believe a final peace treaty could be signed between Kim and Trump officially ending that long ago Korean war. That would be a good first step in their negotiations. It's something the North has wanted for decades but the US has never been willing to meet with North Korea and sign a peace treaty.

Secondly, with a peace treaty in hand that would immediately confer "legitimacy" on North Korea-particularly in the eyes of the West-leading to the next step of North Korean denuclearization and the US guaranteeing the North's security and ending the military threat.

But really...can anyone know beforehand what Trump will actually do? Who knows maybe the "Donald" will dumbfound everyone and pull off what no other US president has been able to do end the insane confrontation with North Korea and pull back from the brink of nuclear war. Here's hoping he does.

 

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

kushal kumar

  New Content

Closely relevant to this development is this Vedic astrology writer's prediction of last year on 11 October , 2017 in article - " Astrological probable alerts for the United States in 2018" - published in monthly Webzine of Wisdom Magazine from the US at wisdom-magazine.com/Article.aspx/4647/ on 1 December , 2017. The text in the said article related to the point , reads as :- " (1). January to about mid- March 2018. While some issues of strategic importance or warfare may continue to be of substantial concern , certain result-oriented economic measure may bring some kind of happy news whatsoever moderate. GENERAL PICTURE IN THE COUNTRY COULD BE SOMEWHAT ENCOURAGING. Trading or PARTNERSHIP issues could also be within successful reach , may be somewhat short of fullness. Much depends upon quantum and quality of correct efforts to tap impacts of a key planet moving in right direction for US. """""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""""".. (6). Overall trends During year 2018. The salutary part is that , during the year , helpful planetary impacts are poised in KEY AND POWERFUL position while those planetary impacts seeking to unhelp or create obstacles are relegated to comparatively less powerful positions , suggesting that , by and large , the year has well-sailing tendencies even though obstacles or opposing trends could continue to be side by side in some measure. Rather , at times things may be trending to show up IMPRESSIVELY COVERING SUCH ASPECTS AS ECONOMY AND GENERAL RATE OF SUCCESS OR ACHIEVEMENTS".

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 at 12:13:57 AM

