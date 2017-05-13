Refresh  

OpEdNews

Trump Picks the Al Capone of Vote-Rigging to Investigate Federal Voter Fraud

From flickr.com: Kris Kobach - Caricature {MID-72884}
Kris Kobach - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from www.alternet.org

Kris Kobach is the GOP mastermind behind a secretive system that purged 1.1 million Americans from the voter rolls.

Kris Kobach was spooning down vanilla ice cream when I showed him the thick pages of evidence documenting his detailed plan to rig the presidential election of 2016. The Kansas secretary of state, sucking up carbs at a Republican Party fundraiser, recognized the documents and ran for it while still trying to wolf down the last spoonful.That was 2015 (yes, the ballot heist started way back). Today this same man, Kris Kobach, is Donald Trump's choice to head the new "Voter Integrity Commission."

That was 2015 (yes, the ballot heist started way back). Today this same man, Kris Kobach, is Donald Trump's choice to head the new "Voter Integrity Commission."

It's like appointing Al Capone to investigate the mob.

How did Kobach mess with the 2016 vote? Let me count the ways--as I have over the past three years of hunting down Kobach's ballot-box gaming. Just two of Kobach's vote-bending tricks undoubtedly won Michigan for Trump and contributed to his "wins" in Ohio, North Carolina and Arizona.

First, Interstate Crosscheck.

Kobach is the GOP mastermind behind this secretive system, which purged 1.1 million Americans from the voter rolls.

When Trump said, "This election's rigged," the press ignored the second part of his statement: "People are voting many, many times." Trump cited three million votes illegally cast.

The White House said Trump got this information from Kobach. Indeed, it specifically comes from a list of 7 million names--or as Kobach describes it, a list of 3.5 million "potential double voters."

How did Kobach find these three million double voters? He matched their names, first and last. That's it.

Here's an unedited screenshot of a segment of his list:


an unedited screenshot of a segment of his list
(Image by Greg Palast)   Permission   Details   DMCA
James Edward Harris Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, is supposed to be the same voter as James R. Harris (no Jr.) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Really? Note that not one middle name matches.

And here's the ugly part. Both James Harrises (in fact, hundreds of them) are subject to getting scrubbed off the voter rolls.

http://www.gregpalast.com
Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015)


  New Content

I don't understand. Is this article intended to prove the GOP is vote rigging or is it trying to make the case there is no illegal voting that should be detected and eliminated? Based on the Dem's love and acceptance of illegal actions of all kinds (foreigners, Drugs, destructive protesting, anything else minorities do illegally) it's not surprising they refuse to believe our voting system is not rife with illegal voting. Yes, start with introducing a system of easily auditing citizenship. Don't like that requirement? Change the Constitution. Don't believe a few illegal voters can cause a big problems? One did.

Submitted on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 2:35:07 PM

Author 0
