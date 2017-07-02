Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Meets Modi: Violence and Hate

By       Message Arshad M Khan     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

The well-known journalist, Seymour Hersh, has published an article in the German newspaper Die Welt refuting President Trump's assertions blaming the Syrians for the chemical incident at Khan Shaykhun on April 4th. Worse, it accuses him of ignoring the intelligence that supported the Syrian and Russian version of events. Mr. Hersh says his source is senior U.S. intelligence operatives.

The subsequent bombing of Syria (after informing them and the Russians of the target) was mostly theatrical although lauded at home. In the eyes of many, it made Trump president -- political gain trumps truth.

The episode reprises his cynicism and an ability to ride a wave, as in the notorious 'birther movement' contesting President Barack Obama's birthplace. And the same character flaw was apparent in the election as Mr. Trump shamelessly exploited a fear of the other to secure victory. The result has been a climate of hate and an exponential increase in hate crimes.

So it was that the meeting this week with Prime Minister Modi of India became a meeting of like minds, for Mr. Modi's party, the Bharataya Janata Party (BJP), has profited greatly from demonizing the other. While not much happened during the brief visit, other than the signing of previously agreed arms contracts, the peripatetic Mr. Modi got his photo-ops for the audience back home before flying off to the Netherlands next day.

Perhaps it was the missiles to Syria with dessert for the Chinese leader; perhaps it was Mr. Trump's one-upmanship in keeping Mr. Xi Jinping and his wife waiting. Of course, the arms sales to India and the obvious partnering against China could not have helped. Whatever the reason, Mr. Modi returned home to a Chinese military attack in India's Sikkim province. Two border posts were destroyed by the Chinese.

Meanwhile, the epidemic of lynching and beatings of minorities and lower caste Hindus like Dalits continues to expand faster after the cattle slaughter restrictions imposed by the Modi government. The cow considered holy is not eaten by observant upper caste Hindus and the rules are part of an effort to impose these cultural values on Christian, Muslim and Sikh minorities also known as the Hindutva movement.

The attack on four young brothers on a train as they returned to Madhura from Delhi, after a holiday shopping trip before the Eid festival, has struck a chord and numerous protest demonstrations have been organized. Taunted as beef eaters and beaten mercilessly, the brothers got no help from any of the other passengers. Junaid, just 16 years old, died of stab wounds. The photo of the young teen lying blood-soaked on the pavement, head pillowed in his brother's lap, as life ebbs away has gone viral.

Mr. Modi finally decided to deliver a speech (last Wednesday) against the violence and the cow vigilantes but the genie is already out of the bottle. Barely 12 hours later on Thursday, paying no heed to Mr. Modi, cow vigilantes lynched a man in the village of Bajratar in Jharkhand. Alimuddin Ansari was a meat trader. He was attacked by a mob, dragged out of his van and killed, and his van torched. Worth noting that on Tuesday two days earlier a dairy farmer accused of killing a cow was also lynched in Jharkhand.

Needless to say, the new rules are jeopardizing the $10 billion meat industry, rendering more people jobless and worsening poverty. These cattle sale restrictions are also hurting farmers, already suffering through globalization and climate conditions, because when necessary they could sell old draft animals for slaughter through middlemen, a practice now prohibited. Their situation is so dire that more than 300,000, or over 12,000 each year, have committed suicide since agrarian 'reforms' in 1991.

Images of poverty, dirt and hatred broadcast across the world have dulled the gloss on Mr. Modi's carefully crafted picture. That and Mr. Trump's habitual falsehoods keep reminding us of how democracies falter when the demos fails to participate with careful deliberation.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Climate Change and Human Activity: Proof for the Skeptic

The Grenfell Horror: What's a Life Worth?

Two and One Half Minutes to Armageddon

The Story of 'O'

Is Trump a fool or a Wily Coyote?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Arshad M Khan

Become a Fan
Author 500573

(Member since Nov 2, 2014), 3 fans, 18 articles, 1 quicklinks, 43 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

That politicians can cause so much harm should make us very careful voters.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 2, 2017 at 12:48:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 