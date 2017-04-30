Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump: "I'm a nationalist and a globalist...and I'm the only decider"

dale ruff
opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/30/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: Humpty Dumpty Tenniel {MID-72345}
Humpty Dumpty Tenniel
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
The Great Wall of Donald Trump: ""When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, "it means just what I choose it to mean--neither more nor less." "The question is," said Alice, "whether you can make words mean so many different things." "The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master--that's all."

Here is what zerohedge said during the campaign about Trump's "globalism".....

".....even the New York Times uses the term globalists to describe these elitists.

At one time you would have been considered a conspiracy theorist if you spoke of globalists, but at this point the elite are not even trying to put up a facade any longer.

Donald Trump made opposition to globalism one of the central themes of his campaign, and it really struck a chord all across America. As Dr. Jim Garlow noted in an article that went viral just before the election, Trump's opposition to globalism was one of the key things that set him apart from Hillary Clinton"

"Trump opposes globalism. Hillary thrives on it. Globalism is far more than geographical or eliminating national borders and boundaries. It is spiritual and demonic at its core. Few--very few--understand this. This is quite likely one of the main reasons why Trump is hated."

Below are headlines that highlighted his fight against globalism.

Trump vs. Hillary Is Nationalism vs. Globalism, 2016/nationalinterest.org.
After Clinton, Trump's real enemy is globalism - The Washington Post
Trump Vs. Globalism - The Globalist
Donald Trump slams globalization in economic speech - CNNPolitics ..

"Hey, I'm a nationalist and a globalist," President Trump said. "I'm both. And I'm the only one who makes the decision, believe me."

Like Bush II, who called himself the decider (and yet was controlled by Cheney and others), Trump is The Decider, a word that invokes The Dictator.

For a man who has businesses in 22 nations using slave labor in China, Bangladesh, Honduras, etc and who has loans from Turkey, China, and other nations, this is an admission that should surprise no one. Nor is his denial that his decisions to reverse course on NAFTA, NATO, and other issues shocking for a man who has talked out of both sides of his mouth all his life.

Nor is it surprising that he is denying that his reversals on key positions are based on outside influences. Nor is it bewildering that he is proclaiming that he is a dictator, "the only one who makes the decisions, believe me."

And why should we not believe a man who ran a campaign based on lies, such as that our most law-abiding population (undocumented immigrants, with a 99.9% lower murder rate than US citizens) is composed of criminals and rapists, that he could be believed because "I am self-funding (90% of his general election funding was from outside sources, including huge contributions by billionaires that led to position reversals (e.g. Adelson on Israel)).

Donald Trump has surprised us so many times we are bored by his surprises.

From flickr.com: White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon at CPAC 2017 February 24th 2017 by Michael Vadon {MID-72331}
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon at CPAC 2017 February 24th 2017 by Michael Vadon
(Image by Michael Vadon)   Permission   Details   DMCA

As a nationalist, Trump is supported by the white nationalist alt-right, with the former Breitbart editor being his chief strategist. As a nationalist in the mold of Hitler, he has brought out from under the rocks the racists and bigots with his demonization of Mexicans and refugees and Muslims, used as scapegoats to displace anger onto those defenseless groups targeted for hatred, using fear as the catalyst.

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

  New Content

Humpty_Trumpty sat on a Great Wall;

HumptyTrumpty had a great fall,

and all the king's horses and all the king's men

couldn't put Humpty together again.

Donald Trump has flip-flopped on so many key issues and taken both sides on so many critical positions that he is coming apart...and how then will his team be able to put him back together again?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 at 11:30:17 AM

Author 0
