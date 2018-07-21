Treason? Dog Whistles?

- Advertisement -

Accusing the president of treason makes about as much sense as asking the non sequitur, Peas on? No god dammit the peas are not on. Treason? Puhlease.

Treason is not meant for the ruling elites or their agents. It is meant for the powerless. If the people want to disassemble a government that they do not control, they have a human right to destroy it including correcting the bogus history that keeps us blind to who is hiding behind the curtain and bringing those to justice who took it from the people and corrupted it.

It is the same with the phrase, "The rule of law." The law is not meant for the rulers since they create the law including caveats meant for only their class. They are above the law. We have seen examples of this over and over and over and over"well you get the picture. Yet we give these agents a pass. Nor are the people to expected to enforce the law since local control of law enforcement has been co-opted and placed under control of agents of the ruling elites who in turn use a government they have stolen and corrupted to reward local police with the authority for engage in their own corruption with the aim keeping the people under control and unwittingly keeping themselves under control of the blackmailing elites.

What a curious state of affairs. A grievance bubbles to the surface between Trump who is not a member of the ruling class, nor until recently one of their active agents and the manifestation of the ruling elites, the deep state.

What American Patriots need is a good dog whistle. Those so called patriots with large soiled and tattered american flags whipping about in their pickup trucks need not show up, because they are beyond deaf. What original "american" is going to respect the subtext of a big ass stupid flag parading through vehicle traffic? It's almost enough to call to arms to completely destroy the state and smash to smithereens all of its murderous enabling institutions including the stupid flag which is wrapped around the greatest traitors this country have ever seen.

A good whistle would automatically support a leader especially a national leader such as the president when that president does something that promotes the opportunity of human beings to aspire to become something greater through Love.

So that when the president decides to meet with a "competitor" who is not disarmed by the term competitor, in order to reduce hostilities, since a nuclear exchange or accelerated arms race increases the likelihood of one side or the other making a mistake, whether it is due to mis or malfeasance, quantum fluctuation or a rebalancing of the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle, in any case, the end of sentient species on planet Earth, then,

We the Chorus sing loudly in praise of such efforts. Efforts give us an opportunity to survive by removing the deadly Sword of Damocles from the head of life on this planet.

When the president puts forth those evil, hateful and greedy nominees to act as stewards over the American experiment, our commons, the creativity derived from our industriousness and the creation and cultivation of the will to share in our common treasure"well we should instinctly feel that such a proposal is terribly wrong and destructive to the peoples character and that we understand that we are no longer the beneficiaries of a gift that we have allowed to be stolen, we as the Chorus should wake up and boo loudly.

We should boo loudly enough so that like Jesus of Nazareth, the dead can hear and join in and shame the fake christians and bring judgment day closer to them.

How will we know when to cheer or boo? In our present condition, it is more than safe to say that none of those who are heading up the federal government are to be trusted. In fact it is evidently a compromise between the president and members of the ruling class who control the deep state, to share in the corruption. In my opinion, we had a small group of grifters, liars and thieves that sneaked past the gatekeepers into the Oval office and tried to install his own piece meal group to cut out a piece of corruption for his ilk.

The other ilk obviously has not been happy ever since. It has been a novel revelation to watch and listen to words coming out of the mouths of so called liberals whom I once believed were on the side of the people. I thought they were aligned against the corporate state, only to discover today that they have been doppelgangers, part and parcel of the long playing psyop where nothing changes except the tightening stranglehold of the elites around the people's throats as they try to snuff our lives out.

This is why we need our own dog whistle. Perhaps with a dog whistle even those still misled by the left/right divide or as in the US' democrat/republican divide will sooner rather than later recognize that the real divide is between us and them.

They don't even know who we are. Why should they? Guess what? We don't who know they are, or at least they are not entirely well known. We are stupidly divided and would not support someone bailing water out of a sinking boat even if we lying face down in the water. Our instincts are dulled to almost nonexistence.

Perhaps the dog whistle will help us to wakeup and listen, and critically question the obviousness of the psyop, learn from it, have tolerance for our compatriots as we attempt to stay somewhere on the same road, and understand that most of all, we are going to have to act as if we can change this reality.