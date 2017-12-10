Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Toward understanding racism

It seems to me this Black Lives posting on Facebook avoids something important.

As a white man I see how whites express racism from an inside perspective This woman very poorly exemplifies it. She's much too out of control, so easy to make fun of. She's actually the kind of person I often find pretty easy to turn around. Most white racist expression is subtle, designed more to harm than to insult, often passive aggressive, harder to confront head on. Focusing on Trump's Troops, like this woman perhaps, can distract from strategizing to deal with racism as a powerful socio-economic policy. One carefully constructed and manipulated on behalf of an entrenched power elite in place for many many decades. Cops murdering citizens is not so much the expression of individual white prejudice as it is their strategy of cultural manipulation. In simple terms, part of the process often called "boiling the crabs slowly."

White Woman Acts As If Black Passenger Couldn't Afford First Class, His Savage Response Goes Viral

This lady picked the wrong one that day.

RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM

 

David Weiner received his doctorate in sociology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1964 and subsequently taught at SUNY/Buffalo and The University of Houston, where he received a Teaching Award. He currently teaches community college (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David Weiner

Racism is less the crazy expression of individuals than the social pathology of elitism.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 at 1:43:43 AM

