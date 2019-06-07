On Alienation

- Advertisement -

Forced to be destructive in order to earn a living makes people crazy. For example, how do you process knowing that you make food that is really poisonous crap to feed kids in schools, but it's a "good job," pays the bills, lets you have a family? Or that you sell plastic stuff made to wear out fast and get thrown into the ground or ocean, immediately to be replaced with new nature destroyers? Denial makes it easier to live with, but it also makes one a zombie. Better zombie then screaming mad? There's another option. Talk about it. Like people in AA talk about another kind of distraction that keeps them from exploding. The first A now can stand for Alienation.