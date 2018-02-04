Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Alienation and Activism

activists on the first day of Occupy, in 2011, at Occupy DC
Most millennial activism right now focuses on accomplishing specific political goals, but several recent and important works suggest that it must also focus on building activist community. These goals operate in parallel but they are not identical. In Direct Action: protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism (2017) L. A. Kauffman reviews the history of activism like that embraced today by organizations such as Indivisible, Black Lives Matter, Our Revolution, The Women's March, etc.. She documents how some flared brilliantly for a time, but all died out. Some were acutely aware of the need to build-in staying power, to create sufficient connection among movement members to withstand assaults, but none did this successfully enough. Now would seem the time for activists to focus on how to avoid this outcome for current movements, since more is at stake than ever before.

Alex Pentland, in Social Physics: how social networks can make us smarter (2014), offers empirical evidence that information gained from many fellow citizens, most of them strangers, improves one's decision making about such things as stock purchases, voting, and other practical issues, even when engagement with them is not face to face. But if the goal is to cement commitment to community-supportive behavior, face-to-face engagement he finds to be essential. For activist organizers this would suggest creating a large community of sophisticated issues-knowledgeable people using Pentland's approach, in hopes that many might commit to facilitating the additional creation of large scale face-to-face engagement.

Becky Bond and Zack Eckley in Rules for Revolutionaries: how big organizing can change everything (2018) report how they intuitively applied just such an approach in the process of building a huge volunteer network in support of Bernie Sander's presidential candidacy. Through digital engagement they recruited competent volunteers and garnered a wealth of good ideas for maximizing phone banks and get-out-the vote actions, that became refined and improved through further digital engagement. But it was through face-to-face, what they called Barnstorming engagement, that the commitments of key volunteers were solidified. Solidified to such a degree that to Bond's and Eckley's great surprise, little professional supervision of volunteers was required in their operations. This groundbreaking innovation, combining digital and face-to-face engagement to a degree unique in history, nearly put Bernie Sanders on the ticket.

George Monbiot, in Out of the Wreckage: a new politics for an age of crisis (2017) suggests why it may be crucial to continue to focus on building strong face-face engagement on a large scale. He describes how alienation, a social-psychological condition affecting virtually everyone in modern society, reinforces the dysfunctional policies of corrupt and incompetent power elites by weakening citizens' motivation to address them. Basically, alienation constitutes the disconnection of a person's drive to thrive from his/her drive to self-actualize. It reinforces authoritarianism and apathy. Pentland's research, and Bond's and Eckleys experience suggest a methodology for addressing this serious problem. A massive, digitally based discussion maximizing what Pentland views as crowd-wisdom (see Jame's Surowiecki's seminal work The Wisdom of Crowds), might enable the creation of a no less massive face-to-face process aimed to heal alienation. Perhaps beginning with something as basic as an Alienations Anonymous initiative, operating in close parallel and connection with political activism.

The socially dysfunctional effects of alienation described by Monbiot are not of recent origin, nor are they likely to dissipate without concerted effort to address it. The class division of society, the reification of authority, the systematic undermining of connected-community among the non-elite classes of society, has been a norm for nearly ten thousand years. it did not weaken with the Industrial Revolution, only changed in structure and expression. Social control through the enhancement of alienation has only become more sophisticated and more powerful over time. As a result, community building and strengthening must exist in concert with but separate from political strategizing. Only thus can the latter have real staying power.

 

David Weiner received his doctorate in sociology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1964 and subsequently taught at SUNY/Buffalo and The University of Houston, where he received a Teaching Award. He currently teaches community college (more...)
 

David Weiner

  New Content

Contrary to popular belief, the United States has never been more than a tentative democracy, nor has their ever been a citizenry capable of addressing this fact. But their can and must be now.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 12:58:14 PM

Gary Brumback

Reply to David Weiner:

David, pls see my article,

On Being a Social Justice and Peace Activist. OpEdNews, January 15, 2018.

You and I and everyone else writing about activism can continue doing so till Hell freezes over. And that will likely come when America's power elite self destruct and take the rest of humanity with them. Not even non violent revolution or civil disobedience will work, and I would never ever advocate violent revolution. The only way to peace is peace he saying goes, a rather simplistic and useless claim in my opinion.



Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 4:55:28 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Reply to Gary Brumback:

Only an event of historic gravity will create the numbers necessary for 'Change by the Numbers'.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 5:05:35 PM

David Weiner

Reply to Kenneth Johnson:

Well, I don't know if its been so much a single event as a series of events but we live in a world in which Haves cannot decimate Have Nots without suffering devastating consequences. If our policy makers stay their course we're heading for a world in chaos. It takes awhile for this likelihood to sink in on a broad scale, but it is sinking in and hopefully at some point will create a tipping point of the kind you and I both assume to be necessary.


Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 5:47:04 PM

John Zwiebel

Reply to David Weiner:

In a world in chaos, the "haves" will thrive. Of course, it depends on how you define a "have". I'm suggesting the oligarchs who already control the destination of our country will be able to remain in power without all that much to worry about changing their life style.


If you include as a "have" anyone with a net worth less than $10,000,000, then you are right that group will suffer. That $10M figure may be low.


Recall feudalism. The "haves" were very, very few and far between.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 5:56:05 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Gary Brumback:

I recommend anything written by Gary, from the considerable amount I've read by him. He is up there with the best, imvso.


P.S. Gary, I think the simplistic claim makes more sense, indeed much sense, when worded as I've seen it: There is no way to peace; peace is the way.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 7:09:54 PM

Gary Brumback

Reply to Daniel Geery:

Good golly, Daniel! I respect you very much and that is why I savor and save your compliments.


This one particularly has prompted me to recant that I was going to stop writing and posting actrivist subjects and start writing children's books. I have drafted my first children's book and have acquired an illustrator. It is getting very good early reviews.


At the same time I am motivated to write an article, "The Banksters." I was prompted to do so after reading that outgoing Fed chair, Janet Yellen, had imposed sanctions on the scofflaw huge banskter, Wells Fargo. I give her a D grade. Too little, too late!

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 8:23:53 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Gary Brumback:
Very glad and surprised to hear this. Now I just have to motivate myself a good bit more ;-)

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 10:44:12 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to Gary Brumback:
would you please post a link here under your comment? thanks.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 7:48:06 PM

Gary Brumback

Reply to b. sadie bailey:

Is this what you mean?


click here

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 8:16:34 PM

Lois Gagnon

  New Content

First we have to overcome controlled opposition activism. It's a rampant problem.

This will not help us remove the oligarchs from power. It will further entrench them. Any ideas?

This will not help us remove the oligarchs from power. It will further entrench them. Any ideas?

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 10:00:27 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Lois Gagnon:

If I were in Western MA--as I gather you are from your bio--I'd try to connect with Debbie Lusignan (The Sane Progressive), who lives in Adams, just to bounce ideas around. She's been an activist for at least a couple of decades and around more blocks than I imagine she remembers. She was major in working with Bernie, then felt mighty betrayed with his about face, and especially his green light for Mattis and McMasters, not to mention blessing Russian sanctions.

I'm wrestling with whether to cough up a grand or so to run as a write-in independent, for federal senator here in Utah, mainly for posting progressive ideas and letting folks know there are other ways to live. The system is so broken I can only imagine there are millions of us wrestling with "what to do." DL knows many activists, including David Swanson. Just a thought, based on what you asked for. Best of luck to you, and of course the the rest of us as well.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 4, 2018 at 10:57:28 PM

