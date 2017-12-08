Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Toward becoming emperor

I think this observation has some merit. Israel remains the potential quintessential once and future suicide bomber threatening global devastation.

Seriously attacking Israel would be impractical, to say the least. Contrary to public opinion, Middle Easterners are and have been more pragmatic than fanatical, as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee have long been aware.

Israel served as a great organizing focus for military organization in parts of the Islamic community, masking the U.S. as the true focus. Today the U.S., and Western Empire in general, are fully and publicly targeted as the proper focus of guerrilla warfare. All peoples demeaned and abused by the West are invited to join. The Incumbent dramatically reinforces this orientation, propelling the world toward an all-out war between Haves and Have Nots. Has he imagined the very strong probability that such a War cannot result in victory (for anyone), but only in a world of prolonged chaos? Perhaps. But he may not care. His possibly short vision may be consumed only by anticipation of the effects such a war might have to enhance his rise to power as emperor of a nation once more or less democratic.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/06/world/middleeast/arabs-jerusalem-trump.html?hpw&rref=world&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&module=well-region&region=bottom-well&WT.nav=bottom-well

Rallying Cry of Jerusalem May Have Lost Force in Arab World

By ANNE BARNARD ,BEN HUBBARD and DECLAN WALSH

 

David Weiner received his doctorate in sociology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1964 and subsequently taught at SUNY/Buffalo and The University of Houston, where he received a Teaching Award.
 

