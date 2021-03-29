 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 3/29/21

Tomgram: Andrew Bacevich, Requiem for the American Century

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 3598
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (30 fans)

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

"War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothin'!" So went the famed Vietnam War-era protest lyrics first sung by the Temptations.

Looked at a certain way, however, like so many Americans, war has been the backdrop of my life. After Pearl Harbor, my father, 35, promptly volunteered for what was then the Army Air Corps; my mother, a cartoonist, would, in her own way, mobilize herself, too; and I would be born in war-time 1944 (on the day, as it happens, of the failed officers' plot against Adolf Hitler). My father had, by then, returned from duty as operations officer for the 1st Air Commando Group in Burma. (His own commander, Phil Cochran, would be made famous as Flip Corkin in Milton Caniff's popular comic strip Terry and the Pirates.)

I would then grow up in the depths of the Cold War, ducking and covering under my school desk in atomic drills meant to prepare me for the potential obliteration of New York City by Russian missiles. I can still remember it made a lasting impression the begrimed face of a GI on the cover of LIFE magazine from a grim moment in the Korean War, a conflict that to this day has never officially ended. In my twenties, I would spend much time on the streets protesting against or reporting in opposition to the disastrous American war in Vietnam. Like World War II (but in reverse), that war would mobilize so many Americans (the Temptations and myself included). You couldn't, it seemed, forget about it for a moment.

I would launch TomDispatch in 2002, at age 58, in response to the 9/11 attacks, the invasion of Afghanistan, and a feeling I had that whatever was coming might, in the end, prove even worse than the Vietnam era. In a sense, this website has been a functional protest against what, for many years, was called "the Global War on Terror," before American politicians stopped calling it anything at all. Ever since, except for a brief moment around the invasion of Iraq, Americans not sent to fight in Afghanistan, Iraq, or elsewhere across the Greater Middle East and Africa have largely gone about their business as if this country's forever wars weren't happening. They generally acted as if those conflicts and the mayhem they represented were not in their own strange ways coming home, whether in the militarization of the police or, on January 6th, in the Capitol.

We've just entered the fourth (!) presidency of our endless twenty-first-century wars, ones that TomDispatch regular Andrew Bacevich, author of the upcoming book After the Apocalypse: America's Role in a World Transformed, has long been writing about. After all, he knows something about American wars. He fought in Vietnam and, like me, he's watched what, in a 1941 LIFE editorial, Henry Luce labeled "the American Century" unfold gracelessly in a blistering round of wars and threatened conflicts until what's seemed like the end of time. Today, he offers a requiem for that century of war and, in particular, for the misbegotten, never-ending war in Afghanistan from which, sadly, Americans in Washington and elsewhere seem to have learned so little. Tom

America's Longest War Winds Down
No Bang, No Whimper, No Victory

By

"Ours is the cause of freedom.
We've defeated freedom's enemies before, and we will defeat them again"
[W]e know our cause is just and our ultimate victory is assured"
My fellow Americans, let's roll."

George W. Bush, November 8, 2001

In the immediate wake of 9/11, it fell to President George W. Bush to explain to his fellow citizens what had occurred and frame the nation's response to that singular catastrophe. Bush fulfilled that duty by inaugurating the Global War on Terror, or GWOT. Both in terms of what was at stake and what the United States intended to do, the president explicitly compared that new conflict to the defining struggles of the twentieth century. However great the sacrifices and exertions that awaited, one thing was certain: the GWOT would ensure the triumph of freedom, as had World War II and the Cold War. It would also affirm American global primacy and the superiority of the American way of life.

The twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon now approaches. On September 11, 2021, Americans will mark the occasion with solemn remembrances, perhaps even setting aside, at least momentarily, the various trials that, in recent years, have beset the nation.

Twenty years to the minute after the first hijacked airliner slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, bells will toll. In the ensuing hours, officials will lay wreathes and make predictable speeches. Priests, rabbis, and imams will recite prayers. Columnists and TV commentators will pontificate. If only for a moment, the nation will come together.

It's less likely that the occasion will prompt Americans to reflect on the sequence of military campaigns over the two decades that followed 9/11. This is unfortunate. Although barely noticed, those campaigns the term GWOT long ago fell out of favor give every sign of finally winding down, ending not with a promised victory but with something more like a shrug. On that score, the Afghanistan War serves as Exhibit A.

President Bush's assurances of ultimate triumph now seem almost quaint the equivalent of pretending that the American Century remains alive and well by waving a foam finger and chanting "We're number one!" In Washington, the sleeping dog of military failure snoozes undisturbed. Senior field commanders long ago gave up on expectations of vanquishing the enemy.

While politicians ceaselessly proclaim their admiration for "the troops," in a rare show of bipartisanship they steer clear of actually inquiring about what U.S. forces have achieved and at what cost. As for distracted and beleaguered ordinary Americans, they have more pressing things to worry about than distant wars that never panned out as promised.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Rebecca Solnit: Why the Media Loves the Violence of Protestors and Not of Banks

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 