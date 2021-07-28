 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Tom's Tidbits- Pigs... In... SPAAAAACE!

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 521497
Message Tom Dwyer

Toms Tidbits Button
Toms Tidbits Button
(Image by Tom Dwyer Automotive Services)   Details   DMCA

Greetings,

For my 9-year-old best friend Greg and me, the Moon was the center of the Universe in 1969. We built the models and listened to the news, and our whole school was transfixed by a black-and-white TV in the gym as Armstrong took his first steps. The Apollo program could have opened a new future, but no. For 50 years humanity has played in the kiddie pool of earth orbit while the ocean of space went unexplored.

I desperately want to be excited, thrilled, and proud that we're getting back into space but I'm ambivalent at best, and it seems I'm not alone. The Billionaire Space Race isn't a story of human achievement as much as a cancerous breakdown of an economic system. When Bezos returned, he thanked "...every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this." 52 years earlier, to the day, Neil's immortal words were "One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."* Maybe that's the crux of the problem.

Once upon a time America went to space for 'us', but the 'us' was hazy even then. Having 'Whitey On The Moon' didn't make blacks part of 'us' in Jim Crow's America. The women who birthed the space program somehow weren't 'us'. Cold War Soviets were absolutely not 'us'. Still, common humanity got a nod as Neil congratulated 'mankind', the lunar plaque insisted 'we came in peace for all mankind', and every person with a radio or TV felt part of 'mankind's' achievement. In 1969 it was about humanity, not Neil. In 2021 it was all about one billionaire, barely about the three human props with him, and certainly not about the rest of 'us'.

No, 'we' are still grappling with problems here on Earth just as we were in 1969. Problems like hunger, poverty, homelessness, war, pollution, and overpopulation, are still here, so why waste scarce resources in space? But it's never been an either/or choice, it's always been both/and. The resources of America (and humanity) are vast and we can apply them to many priorities, in fact we must. Apollo promised spinoffs that would build industries and change lives back on Earth, and we see the benefits in computers, materials, satellites, and more. Elon Musk, to his credit, contributed to 'our' exploration of space by re-inventing space travel with reusable boosters. His Dragon capsule has routinely delivered cargo to the International Space Station since 2012, and humans since 2020. SpaceX is now the only way 'our' American astronauts can launch from American soil. (Take that, you pesky Russians!) Contrast that with Branson's souped-up airplane flight to upper sky, or Bezos 4-seater-penis ride to the basement of space, neither of which even pretends to benefit anyone other than the ultra-rich.

There's value in sending regular people into space, but a billionaire is not a regular person. Apollo astronauts were awed by their experiences in space, speaking of the unity of humanity, the delicacy of the planet, and the humbling knowledge of mankind's place in the cosmos. Not Bezos, whose r evelatory idea was "...to take all heavy industry, all polluting industry, and move it into space." Space is not, and can never be, a magic dumping ground for Earth's problems. We can no more 'move polluting industries' into space than we can move 9 billion people to space stations if our biosphere collapses. The Apollo astronauts' lessons touched us all because the astronauts realized 'we' are all in this together. A billionaire's wealth divorces them from the needs, wants, and fates of regular people. 'Common humanity' is a lesson they can never learn, and can never be part of their plans.

Humans have dreamed of space since we realized the sky was more than the Earth's ceiling. In many ways I'm still the 9-year-old playing on the floor, dreaming dreams of space with people I'll never meet. The Billionaires aren't helping make those dreams come true, they're stealing them, replacing stars that once called 'us' to explore with dollars calling 'them' to exploit. But space is big, bigger than even a billionaire's greed. None of us need to stop dreaming. Space will still be there... one day... for 'us' too.

Make a great day,

Tom
Tom
(Image by Tom Dwyer Automotive Services)   Details   DMCA

Digging Deeper...

In closing, here are just a few quotes from real astronauts, back in the days of 'our' space program...

"I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of, let's say 100,000 miles, their outlook would be fundamentally changed. The all-important border would be invisible, that noisy argument suddenly silenced." - Michael Collins

"I was flabbergasted. I thought that when we went someplace they'd said, 'Well congratulations, you Americans finally did it.' And instead of that, unanimously, the reaction was, 'We did it. We humans finally left this planet. We did it.'" - Michael Collins, in a CBS interview with Jeffrey Kluger, co-author of Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Dwyer Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

We're an automotive shop in Portland, Oregon, and we've always believed it's not just a right, but a duty for citizens to ponder and improve our democracy.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's a 'fair share'? Here's one answer.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin--was justice done?

As we celebrate independence, what still unites us?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Tom Dwyer

Become a Fan
Author 521497
(Member since Jun 11, 2021), 3 articles, 5 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The Billionaires are stealing space from us, but it will be there long after they're gone.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 at 9:46:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 