What's a 'fair share'? Here's one answer.

When anyone dares suggest the ultra-rich should pay a 'fair share', a pseudo-intellectual will pop up to stop such dangerous thinking by shouting "Oh yeah? What's a fair share?" The not-so-subtle implication is since there's no objective and specific way to define 'fair', who's to say if a 0% or 100% tax is fair? It's all the same, so checkmate, Libs! The conversation rarely moves much farther, but what if it did? What if there was an answer to 'what's a fair share'?

A government that collects less than it spends or more than the people can afford becomes unstable, so a 'fair share' for the whole society must be very close to total government spending. The shareholders, (ie: taxpayers) are only either individuals or businesses, which coincidentally hold all the wealth in the country. A 'fair' system would divide the load proportionally to their shares of overall wealth.

These individuals and businesses are not monoliths. Each has critical differences between members so while "tax everyone at the same rate" sounds fair, it isn't. High taxes threaten survival for the poor, while low taxes on the rich allow wealth and power to concentrate and corrupt the whole system. It would be silly to tax Jeff Bezos like a homeless person or a sole-prop startup like a multinational corporation, so a 'fair' system would adapt to these differences.

Put all that together and we have an answer"

All the 'fair shares' add up to total government spending.

A 'fair share' for any taxpayer starts low (never 0%) and increases with the taxpayers' wealth (never 100%).

A 'fair share' is NOT so big that it threatens growth of an individual or business, and NOT so small that it allows toxic wealth.

YOUR specific 'fair share' will almost certainly be different from the person down the street and will change over your lifetime.

This doesn't put a number to a 'fair share', but it is an objective yardstick to tell if someone is carrying their part of the load. The overall tax system is unfair if it's largely above or below total spending, and tax cuts are unfair when they let any sector avoid their responsibilities. Unfair taxes don't leave the poorest enough money to live. Unfair taxes let multi-billion-dollar companies or rich individuals pay nothing.

If a range isn't very satisfying there's a way to get precise, and it's a foundation of our government. When there's no provably 'right' answer (which is almost always the case), we send representatives to government to settle on one acceptable answer while avoiding the unacceptable ones. Ideologies can drive the representatives into different philosophical corners, but the 'fair share' yardstick shows when ideology has trumped good government. None of our representatives seem to like it, but transparency in the process is there for anyone reading the news and accountability comes with our vote.

Every society has some type of government to fund. Despotisms, thugocracies, and monarchies extract blood and treasure as they choose, so 'fairness' doesn't matter. In the US, the common understanding of We The People is that government exists through our power, obligations run both ways, and some equitable funding method exists (whether we're using it or not). That pseudo-intellectual is right; there's no provably right answer to what a 'fair share' is, but that's not a roadblock" there are provably wrong ones. It's up to us to know the difference, and hold our representatives accountable when they ignore it.

Digging Deeper"

Here's a look at some of the details of the US tax system from "EXPLAINER-The $4 trillion U.S. government relies on individual taxpayers" on Devdiscourse

Policy Basics: Where Do Federal Tax Revenues Come From? Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Aug 2020

Fair Share".What Is It and Who Determines, by "TheColonel" on Stand Up For America, Oct 2011

What is politicians' 'fair share' of someone's income?, John Phelan at Center for the American Experiment, May 2021

