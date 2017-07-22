

Democratic Donkey Down

Money talks. It's time for the people who helped Bernie Sanders raise over $200 million to do a hostile takeover of the DNC and the Democratic party. Here's how I envision it.

The DNC is a disaster. It is in the red, and fund raising the last two months have been hitting lows not seen in ten or twenty years. It is clearly an indication that the leadership of the DNC and the Democratic party are worse than worthless. The leaders, like the balance in the coffers, are a net negative. While 2018 could be a fabulous year for the Democrats, given the historic pattern that the opposing party gains over 30 seats if the president has less than a 40% approval rating, it appears that the Democrats will again prove their mastery at losing in the face of certain victory.

Start something like a kickstarter project, maybe with Actblue. Set it up so people give their credit card and commit to making a donation if and when the DNC kicks out ALL the establishment Dems and replaces them with OurRevolution picks, with Nina Turner in charge and Keith Ellison working with her. Set up the "kickstarter" so that it is only released when the criteria specified by progressive attorneys are met, including total elimination of superdelegates.

This will not be a walk in the park. The Republicans have a $100 million war-chest. The Dems are in debt a few million. This effort, so be sellable probably means that at least $25 million be raised. It's doable. If OurRevolution, Justice-Democrats, Moveon.org, Progressive Democrats of America and DFA get involved it could be possible to inspire a million people to get involved.

These are desperate times. There are too many establishment Democrats who would rather keep their berth on the Titanic than to embrace the issues, stands, values and platforms that progressives care about and are willing to get behind. Bernie would say, at every stump speech, that changes happens from the bottom up. This is a bottom up idea that could make a big difference.

Of course, some people, perhaps many who don't think the DNC is worth salvaging. If the project raises tens of millions and the DNC chooses to continue sinking on the Titanic. that money would go a long way in starting a third party effort, including attracting Bernie to make the jump. Just imagine the math. DNC minus $2.9. Progressive revolution, $29 million. Which should the most popular politician in America choose?