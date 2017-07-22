Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Time to Buy Out the DNC

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/22/17

Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

From flickr.com: Democratic Donkey Down {MID-67046}
Democratic Donkey Down
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Money talks. It's time for the people who helped Bernie Sanders raise over $200 million to do a hostile takeover of the DNC and the Democratic party. Here's how I envision it.

The DNC is a disaster. It is in the red, and fund raising the last two months have been hitting lows not seen in ten or twenty years. It is clearly an indication that the leadership of the DNC and the Democratic party are worse than worthless. The leaders, like the balance in the coffers, are a net negative. While 2018 could be a fabulous year for the Democrats, given the historic pattern that the opposing party gains over 30 seats if the president has less than a 40% approval rating, it appears that the Democrats will again prove their mastery at losing in the face of certain victory.

Start something like a kickstarter project, maybe with Actblue. Set it up so people give their credit card and commit to making a donation if and when the DNC kicks out ALL the establishment Dems and replaces them with OurRevolution picks, with Nina Turner in charge and Keith Ellison working with her. Set up the "kickstarter" so that it is only released when the criteria specified by progressive attorneys are met, including total elimination of superdelegates.

This will not be a walk in the park. The Republicans have a $100 million war-chest. The Dems are in debt a few million. This effort, so be sellable probably means that at least $25 million be raised. It's doable. If OurRevolution, Justice-Democrats, Moveon.org, Progressive Democrats of America and DFA get involved it could be possible to inspire a million people to get involved.

These are desperate times. There are too many establishment Democrats who would rather keep their berth on the Titanic than to embrace the issues, stands, values and platforms that progressives care about and are willing to get behind. Bernie would say, at every stump speech, that changes happens from the bottom up. This is a bottom up idea that could make a big difference.

Of course, some people, perhaps many who don't think the DNC is worth salvaging. If the project raises tens of millions and the DNC chooses to continue sinking on the Titanic. that money would go a long way in starting a third party effort, including attracting Bernie to make the jump. Just imagine the math. DNC minus $2.9. Progressive revolution, $29 million. Which should the most popular politician in America choose?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with Opednews.com the first media winner of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 393 articles, 1276 quicklinks, 4684 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Wow-the DNC on the auction block--love the visual! Ha! And they deserve all that and worse.

Here's the thing, I'm not sure I want to bid on something worth a "net negative"... is there anything I would get in the package that would make it worth it?

It's also possible that observing the death throes of this poor little ass may inspire OurRevolution, Justice-Democrats, Moveon.org, Progressive Democrats of America and DFA to form a cohesive unit, without trying to resuscitate the Dems. And money or not, I don't think the GOP party is in any better health. I'd be surprised if Republicans like Joe Scarborough, who just relinquished his membership in the party, don't develop a new party. Of course, that might still net a 2-party system (although it might also open up the possibilities for more), but at least the 2 parties would be more like the 2 parties of my childhood, instead of the pathetic remnants of American politics that they all are today. (I'm not saying they were perfect before, but there's a world of difference.)

I'm hoping Nina Turner is the beginning of a rising outside party, I'm putting my money on her. Let the Dems and GOP rot in hell where they belong.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 22, 2017 at 1:15:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 77 fans, 275 articles, 1171 quicklinks, 3177 comments, 38 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The problem with the second option - starting a new party - is ballot access. The RNC and DNC are very good at one thing: keeping elections, and more recently debates, to themselves.
They've monopolized the primaries for their own parties, to be run and paid for by the states and cities, and in most states made it so only registered party members can even participate. In many, if not most states, the final outcome of an election is really decided during the primaries, since the states are reliably red or blue. Green? There is no such color on the national media maps, nor any need for one. I don't know what color the Libertarians are, and they are on the ballot than any other third party, but there's no need to color a state with them either, and no third party does well at even the smallest of local races.

Buying the DNC out has another problem: will the DNC even agree to be sold? It is not a public company, after all, that trades on the stock exchange (thank goodness; it is already for sale to the highest bidder). They might just decide to forego the "donation" and continue on as they are, or even hold out for a fictitious "brand value" of, say, $100 million. Then, any potential acquirer would have to hire lawyers to oust the leadership and do all the other things you propose, which would cut into the purchase price.

I think what will have to happen is that the change will have to come from a new generation of upstart politicians, who oust the fossils like Perzez and Polousi because they keep losing races they should win.
The upstarts will have to tackle:
- election suppression
- gerrymandering
- back door illegal campaign contributions through super-pacs and bought-out media.

This is a tall order of things. People can start now.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 22, 2017 at 1:30:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 17 fans, 33 articles, 83 quicklinks, 2401 comments, 13 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm very leery of this idea. First, the Democratic Party has been hijacked by big money, and Hillary is a shining example of that. This takeover has shown itself to be robust over multiple consecutive election cycles and has resisted progressives' attempts to reform it.

If we build a huge war chest from the $27 average donors to the hijacked Sanders campaign who is going to manage it and make certain it is not squandered by donation to the moribund, corrupt, lying Democratic Party?

I believe the time has come for a new, honest, party of the people. To plan to retake the Democratic Party is a non-starter IMO.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 22, 2017 at 1:43:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 