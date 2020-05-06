 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/6/20

This Is Not a Normal Election

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

From Smirking Chimp

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

From a press conference in Berlin in 1933:

Reporter: "Mr. Hitler, please clarify. What kind of gas are you using to murder the Jews? Has it been adequately tested by scientists to guarantee it can do the job? Can you give us a timetable for when you think you'll reach one million Jews killed in the concentration camps? Some of your advisors say, off-the-record, that the ultimate goal is six million. Is this true? Can you give us an estimate of how many of your opponents you've murdered, how many you've put in jail, and how many have fled the country? And please tell us, where did your girlfriend Eva Braun, standing next to you, get that beautiful dress she's wearing? The German people want to know."

Trump is the worst president in history. He's incompetent, a pathological liar, a toxic white supremacist, a danger to the health and safety of the American people and the entire world, and a genius at propaganda, manipulating public opinion, and the use of scapegoating to whip up hatred and divert attention from his own failures. He's not George W Bush times three. He's Adolph Hitler on steroids.

Yet many journalists are treating this like a normal election -- with two candidates trying to win enough swing voters to get a majority in the Electoral College -- rather than the most serious existential threat to our democracy since the Civil War. They treat Trump like he's a normal person rather than a deranged psychopath whose policy agenda is one half from the Chamber of Commerce and one half from the Ku Klux Klan. They haven't learned from their mistakes covering Trump's 2016 campaign, when they gave him a free platform to say whatever he wanted, ignoring facts and inflating hatred.

Between now and November, Trump and his Republican allies (including GOP governors) will do whatever they can to disrupt the election and discredit Biden and all Democrats. He will escalate the torrent of lies and his attacks on the media. He'll fire more federal employees who dare to challenge his lies. He'll encourage his cult followers to "liberate" blue states by challenging public health measures that will endanger more people. Republican governors and state legislators will engage in voter suppression -- such as reducing the number of polling places in Democratic areas and making it more difficult to use mail-in voting. Don't put it past Trump to whip up faux-patriotism and war fever against -- name the enemy-of-the-week: China? The United Nations? Canada?

And, yes, some lefties are so angry that Bernie didn't get the Democratic nomination that (unlike Bernie himself) they are doing whatever they can to undermine Biden. Really, people?

This is not a matter of the "lesser of two evils." Biden is certainly no socialist. In the past he's taken some positions that made him look like a corporate shill. In 2005, for example, he supported an overhaul of bankruptcy law that favored banks and credit card companies over consumers. At the time, Elizabeth Warren, then a Harvard law professor and bankruptcy expert, attacked Biden's vote. Now, Biden has embraced Warren's plan to roll back the 2005 law and make it easier for people to go through the bankruptcy process, including allowing student loans to be treated like other debts.

Thanks in part to Sanders, and the Democratic Party's leftward shift, Biden has adopted other progressive stances on key issues -- the minimum wage, health care, workers' rights, abortion, climate change, and college debt -- and could be pushed further left during the campaign and after he takes office. Last week, for example, Biden said that the next round of coronavirus stimulus needs to be "a hell of a lot bigger" than last month's $2 trillion CARES Act, including massive aid to states and cities to maintain essential services and avoid having to lay off teachers, cops, firefighters, and other public employees -- and without the handouts to corporate America. Biden's far from my ideal candidate, but there's no contest when it comes to the damage that a Trump second term guarantees.

But this election isn't just about Biden vs. Trump. This is about democracy vs. fascism.

Trump unleashed for four more years is both unthinkable and, unfortunately, very possible. After four more years of Trump, our democracy will be on life support, in need of hard-to-find ventilators. You don't have to love Biden to understand that Trump unleashed for a second term will be much worse than his first term.

If he manages to win a second term, Trump will double down on his fascist instincts and foment increasingly over white supremacist violence, xenophobia, nativism, and anti-Semitism. He'll seek to dismantle unions and workers' rights, slash the already-torn safety net, eviscerate voting rights and civil liberties, and hand over more public funds and government services (such as prisons, the post office, health care, national parks, and schools) to big corporations. Trump will try to starve cities and states by denying federal funding for key services, as Mitch McConnell recently proposed in a memo leaked to the press. McConnell's plan is designed to punish Democratic cities and states and bust public-sector unions, who are leading the fight against Trump and the Republicans.

We will see an unprecedented level of human suffering. More than 30 million Americans have already lost their jobs. Trump has no plan to rebuild the economy, much less make it more humane and fair. For those who can get back to work, they will see their pay and pensions cut. Millions of Americans will lose their housing, health care, food stamps, clean air, and safe workplaces. He'll put the right to abortion and the right to same-sex marriage in even greater jeopardy. Millions of undocumented immigrants will be deported.

Trump will further populate the federal courts with reactionaries and likely get to appoint at least two more Kavanaugh-like right-wingers to the Supreme Court (to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Stephen Breyer), solidifying a super-majority for the Court's Republicans.

Trump will use every means at his disposal (the FBI, the Justice Department, Supreme Court and other judicial nominations, and the Post Office) to repress progressive movements and restrict the right to protest.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Dreier Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Peter Dreier is E.P. Clapp Distinguished Professor of Politics, and director of the Urban & Environmental Policy program, at Occidental College. His most recent book is  The 100 Greatest Americans of the 20th Century: A Social Justice Hall of Fame  (Nation Books). Other books include: Place Matters: Metropolitics for the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Petition to Censure Trump Gains Momentum

Walmart Workers Will Make History on Friday As America Confronts Growing Inequality

This Labor Day, Remember That Martin Luther King's Last Campaign Was for Workers' Rights

There's No "Trade-Off" Between Saving Lives and Saving the Economy

Paul Ryan: Charlatan, Hypocrite, and Right-Wing Extremist Scurries for the Exit

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 