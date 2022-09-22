

Putin mobilizes 300,000 Russian troops, warns West over .nuclear blackmail. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first mobilization since the Second World War to fight in Ukraine on ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing mobilization of 300,000 military reservists to be sent to Ukraine

Things are about to change militarily and politically in Ukraine. Militarily Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "partial" mobilization of 300,000 military reservists t be sent to Ukraine to "defend the line of line of contact between Moscow and Ukraine's forces which is almost a 1,000 kilometers long" [1] , this according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Despite the euphoria from western media claiming Ukrainian success in its counter attack in eastern and southern Ukraine Shoigu said, "all attempts of the Ukrainian armed forces to launch an offensive...have been stopped."

Yet according to the New York Times, "Moscow's troops have recently suffered humiliating losses on the battlefield"-though the Times didn't reveal what those losses were.

