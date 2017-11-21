Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Things I've Found to be Thankful for in 2017

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: Thanksgiving in Camp {MID-196984}
Thanksgiving in Camp
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's that time of year, and like most of you I'm planning on a big meal and a lazy afternoon as America celebrates yet another Thanksgiving. Naturally, I'm also thinking back over the previous year and looking for things to be thankful for. I've found some. Here are a few that aren't about family, spiral cut ham and so forth:

I'm not thankful that Donald Trump is president of the United States, but I am thankful that he hasn't blown up the world or any of the other bad things that some were predicting this time last year.

He's even done some good things, like firing US Attorney Preet Bharara (and all the other US Attorneys), appointing a so far not too terribly shabby Supreme Court Justice (Neil Gorsuch), and throttling back a little on some aspects of the executive branch's regulatory urges.

He's also failed to deliver on some of the worst things he promised.

- Advertisement -

His protectionist disposition on trade hasn't cratered the American economy -- at least not yet.

There's no wall on the border with Mexico -- at least not yet.

He hasn't pulled the plug on the Iran nuclear deal -- at least not yet.

- Advertisement -

The courts continue to frustrate his attempts to cow sanctuary cities and ban Muslims from visiting and moving to the United States.

While he's escalated US military adventurism in Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere, he's so far held off on all-out war with North Korea. Let's keep our fingers crossed on that, just in case.

For all these things I am thankful.

While I never supported Trump, I was thankful when Hillary Clinton didn't win last year's presidential election. A year later, I am thankful that she's not president. If anything, she's spent the last year demonstrating her own complete unfitness for the office to anyone who doubted it before. It's not so much that I think she'd have been worse than Trump. It's that for all practical purposes she IS Trump, minus the entertainment value.

I'm thankful for Congress, too. Not for anything they've done, but for the fact that they've been able to do so little. Gridlock is good and we're long overdue for some. Here's hoping for three more years of it. Laws are like speech: If you can't pass anything nice, better to pass nothing at all.

Most of all, I'm thankful for all of you: The editors who choose to publish my columns and the readers who hopefully enjoy -- and sometimes respond to -- those columns. The Garrison Center's mission (and mine) is to put libertarian viewpoints in mainstream newspapers and non-libertarian political publications. That happened nearly 1,000 times in 2016 and I expect it to happen more than 1,000 times in 2017.

- Advertisement -

Happy Thanksgiving.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 225 quicklinks, 2627 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by David William Pear:

I am thankful that Thanksgiving is almost over.

I am thankful that Christmas will soon be over.

I am thankful for New Years eve when both Thanksgiving and Christmas are over for another year.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 at 5:28:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1640 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Can we still look forward to any good sales after the Holiday Season?

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 at 5:43:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 