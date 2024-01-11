There is a dearth of leadership that courses through the Biden administration



Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing intense scrutiny over a secret hospital stay and treatment in the ICU. He was admitted ...

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin being questioned about his being away from his duties for three days

There are three words that best describes the Biden administration and they are dearth of leadership.

To wit:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was incognito for three days and nobody in the administration had a clue as to his whereabouts. Then finally he was discovered in a hospital-which we have since learned was prostrate cancer. What does this say about high level communications within this administration? Even the president was kept in the dark as to Austin's whereabouts.

Let's take a look at few things that would be within Austin's bailiwick . Ah yes. The Houthi's in Yemen as supporters of the Palestinian's in Gaza have been attacking commercial shipping with drones off its coast against any vessel it suspected was heading to Israel . A US aircraft carrier group was dispatched to the Red Sea attempting to keep the waterway open and deter the Houthi attacks. Was Austin in on that decision?

Another US Carrier task force lies off the Israeli coast in the Mediterranean Sea attempting to dissuade Hezbollah militants in Lebanon from advancing into Gaza in support of the Hamas militants. Apparently it's also to be a deterrent aimed at Iran that supports Hezbollah as well as Iranian backed militants in Syria and Iraq that lately have attacked US military outposts in those countries. Was Austin in on that decision?

What about the Israeli siege of Gaza killing some 23,000 Palestinian women and children in reaction to Hamas attacking Israel on October 7th killing some 1200 Israeli's and taking 250 hostages. The US supports Israel's right to defend itself but when the IDF kills Palestinian's indiscriminately that's genocide.

Now Secretary of State Antony Blinken was off to the Middle East this week visiting leaders in Israel, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, leaders in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, Egypt, UAE, Qatar amid fears of the Gaza war spreading. Again where is the input from Austin on the war in Gaza? How about the war in Ukraine? What's Austin's take beyond his saying the stock answer of supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

North Korean leader Kim Yong-Un has been doing some saber rattling of late calling South Korea "our principal enemy" and threatened to annihilate the South if provoked. He may be reacting to the war games South Korea, Japan and the US conduct off the Korean peninsula as provocations against his country. What's Austin's take on Kim's latest announcement?

On Saturday January 13 Taiwan goes to the polls to elect a new president and legislature. Though China considers Taiwan an integral part of China and the US accepts the "one China" policy Beijing just tolerates the island choosing its own leaders. However, China considers it inevitable Taiwan will eventually come under the direct rule of Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping said as much to Biden when they last met in November.

Biden has said if Taiwan is attacked militarily the US would come to its aid. And do what? Start a war with China? Please. So where's Austin take on that statement by Biden?

The point is the US is engaged in various entanglements all over the world and the Secretary of Defense should be an integral part in the decision making process. Not off in some hospital stay where the president is kept in the dark as to his whereabouts.

