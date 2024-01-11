 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/11/24

There is a dearth of leadership that courses through the Biden administration

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing intense scrutiny over a secret hospital stay and treatment in the ICU. He was admitted ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TODAY)   Details   DMCA

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin being questioned about his being away from his duties for three days

There are three words that best describes the Biden administration and they are dearth of leadership.

To wit:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was incognito for three days and nobody in the administration had a clue as to his whereabouts. Then finally he was discovered in a hospital-which we have since learned was prostrate cancer. What does this say about high level communications within this administration? Even the president was kept in the dark as to Austin's whereabouts.

Let's take a look at few things that would be within Austin's bailiwick . Ah yes. The Houthi's in Yemen as supporters of the Palestinian's in Gaza have been attacking commercial shipping with drones off its coast against any vessel it suspected was heading to Israel . A US aircraft carrier group was dispatched to the Red Sea attempting to keep the waterway open and deter the Houthi attacks. Was Austin in on that decision?

Another US Carrier task force lies off the Israeli coast in the Mediterranean Sea attempting to dissuade Hezbollah militants in Lebanon from advancing into Gaza in support of the Hamas militants. Apparently it's also to be a deterrent aimed at Iran that supports Hezbollah as well as Iranian backed militants in Syria and Iraq that lately have attacked US military outposts in those countries. Was Austin in on that decision?

What about the Israeli siege of Gaza killing some 23,000 Palestinian women and children in reaction to Hamas attacking Israel on October 7th killing some 1200 Israeli's and taking 250 hostages. The US supports Israel's right to defend itself but when the IDF kills Palestinian's indiscriminately that's genocide.

Now Secretary of State Antony Blinken was off to the Middle East this week visiting leaders in Israel, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, leaders in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, Egypt, UAE, Qatar amid fears of the Gaza war spreading. Again where is the input from Austin on the war in Gaza? How about the war in Ukraine? What's Austin's take beyond his saying the stock answer of supporting Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

North Korean leader Kim Yong-Un has been doing some saber rattling of late calling South Korea "our principal enemy" and threatened to annihilate the South if provoked. He may be reacting to the war games South Korea, Japan and the US conduct off the Korean peninsula as provocations against his country. What's Austin's take on Kim's latest announcement?

On Saturday January 13 Taiwan goes to the polls to elect a new president and legislature. Though China considers Taiwan an integral part of China and the US accepts the "one China" policy Beijing just tolerates the island choosing its own leaders. However, China considers it inevitable Taiwan will eventually come under the direct rule of Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping said as much to Biden when they last met in November.

Biden has said if Taiwan is attacked militarily the US would come to its aid. And do what? Start a war with China? Please. So where's Austin take on that statement by Biden?

The point is the US is engaged in various entanglements all over the world and the Secretary of Defense should be an integral part in the decision making process. Not off in some hospital stay where the president is kept in the dark as to his whereabouts.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend