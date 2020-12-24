 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/24/20

There Will Be a Dr. in the White House

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 72391
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos

Dr. Jill Biden.
Dr. Jill Biden.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: White House)   Details   Source   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

Where to begin?

With the sophomoric hit job by someone who obviously considers himself to be a man of letters?

With the preening joy in gratuitously insulting the future First Lady of the United States by calling her "kiddo"?

With the utterly unconvincing "argument" offered in defense of his "point"?

With the clear anti-elitist snobbery of the author?

With the decision by the Wall Street Journal's editorial page editor to print the column?

With the subsequent decision by that editor, Paul Gigot, to defend his decision by insulting those who objected to it?

With Gigot's belittling of the criticism - of which there was plenty - by dismissing it as political and "playing the race or gender card"?

With the obvious problem many conservatives in this country have with intelligent, accomplished women?

With the problem many conservatives have with higher education in general?

With The Wall Street Journal perhaps confusing itself with its neighbor and sister Murdoch paper, The New York Post?

With the egotistical "old fart" attitude of the author who obviously feels he can say whatever he pleases as.long as he drops a name and mentions a fact or two about himself that he thinks will establish him as a modest, if brilliant, regular guy?

Yes, I'm talking about the opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal encouraging soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden to drop the "Dr." in front of her name. The author, Joseph Epstein, wrote: "Madame First Lady - Mrs. Biden - Jill - kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name? 'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic." He also called the title of Biden's dissertation that led to a doctor of education degree from the University of Delaware "unpromising."

A real charmer, this Epstein. So let's start with the old fart, who has apparently made a career of insulting women, gays and anyone who doesn't subscribe to his narrow, exclusionary, view of the world. I feel qualified to toss the "old fart" label around since, at 79, I am a mere four years younger than Epstein and have been called the same. Takes one to know one.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It’s time to un-dumb America

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

For shame, America, for shame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

On acting my age, whatever that means

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 