There Will Be a Dr. in the White House

By Bob Gaydos

Where to begin?

With the sophomoric hit job by someone who obviously considers himself to be a man of letters?

With the preening joy in gratuitously insulting the future First Lady of the United States by calling her "kiddo"?

With the utterly unconvincing "argument" offered in defense of his "point"?

With the clear anti-elitist snobbery of the author?

With the decision by the Wall Street Journal's editorial page editor to print the column?

With the subsequent decision by that editor, Paul Gigot, to defend his decision by insulting those who objected to it?

With Gigot's belittling of the criticism - of which there was plenty - by dismissing it as political and "playing the race or gender card"?

With the obvious problem many conservatives in this country have with intelligent, accomplished women?

With the problem many conservatives have with higher education in general?

With The Wall Street Journal perhaps confusing itself with its neighbor and sister Murdoch paper, The New York Post?

With the egotistical "old fart" attitude of the author who obviously feels he can say whatever he pleases as.long as he drops a name and mentions a fact or two about himself that he thinks will establish him as a modest, if brilliant, regular guy?

Yes, I'm talking about the opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal encouraging soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden to drop the "Dr." in front of her name. The author, Joseph Epstein, wrote: "Madame First Lady - Mrs. Biden - Jill - kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name? 'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic." He also called the title of Biden's dissertation that led to a doctor of education degree from the University of Delaware "unpromising."

A real charmer, this Epstein. So let's start with the old fart, who has apparently made a career of insulting women, gays and anyone who doesn't subscribe to his narrow, exclusionary, view of the world. I feel qualified to toss the "old fart" label around since, at 79, I am a mere four years younger than Epstein and have been called the same. Takes one to know one.

