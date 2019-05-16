 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

There Is No Threat From Iran

By Marc Ash
From Reader Supported News

John Bolton
(Image by YouTube, Channel: 28 minutes - ARTE)
The Trump White House and the US commercial media are following precisely the Bush White House formula for making war on a nation that is no threat and wants no conflict.

"Tensions" are not mounting. The aggression and threat to peace are entirely of US origin. The provocation is US provocation, and it is intended to set the stage for a US military operation that is unwise, unnecessary, and will likely lead to a situation worse by orders of magnitude than the US war on Iraq that continues to this day, more than 16 years after the US started it.

Donald Trump, who as candidate Trump preached endlessly about the folly of "stupid wars," now considers this ill-advised plan, ginned up for him by the notoriously unhinged crackpot masquerading as National Security Adviser John Bolton, to divert attention away from his own personal quagmire at home.

Would Donald Trump drag the US into a catastrophic conflict in the Middle East to boost his approval ratings to a level that could give him a chance of winning reelection?

If he needs it to save himself from financial, political, and legal ruin, the odds are he will do what he thinks he needs to do to protect his interests. It has always been his pattern to do so.

Effectively, this proposed war with Iran allows Trump to hold all of his domestic political enemies at bay. The mere threat of being dragged into a conflict so destructive to US interests and national security is enough to, in effect, hold every member of Congress hostage to his demands.

There is no provocation from Iran. There is no threat. The nuclear agreement signed by the US and ignored by Donald Trump and his camp has worked as intended. Any discussion of war is completely irresponsible and invites disaster.

This is a madman. Any members of Congress who do not do everything in their power to remove Trump from office are abdicating their duty to the Constitution and opening the door to the devastating consequences that will surely follow.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.

 

Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dennis Kaiser

Regardless of the threats Henry Kissinger hung on him in 2017 Trump needs to dump Bolton, Pompeo, and desfuse Pence immediately, All three are extremely unhinged and dangerous.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:23:22 PM

nelswight

Amen, Brother Den.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 8:04:17 PM

