By Hamma Mirwaisi

Kurds are the name come into existence after Alexander the Great of Greek Empire conquered the original land of Caucasian people. Kurd evolved from Kurt and Kurt evolved from Huart. The members of the median Empire army were called Hurt (Bear). Alexander the Great conquered Achaemenid Persian Empire. Persian of Tamil used by Median Empire royal families as servant forces used in their war against others.

Persian traitors under the leadership of Darius son of Hystaspes betrayed Median Empire royal family in year 522 BC or BCE by overthrowing Median King and establishing Achaemenid Persian Empire. Alexander the Great defeated Achaemenid Persian Empire in year 330 BC and established the Greek Empire.

The fall of the Achaemenid Empire to Alexander, the Great of the Greek Empire, heralded the birth of the Aryan Kurds. The Kurds under General Baryaxes who led the remainder of the Median Army known as Huart (Bears) into mountainous hideouts, which is the first Kurdish freedom or guerrilla fighters after Gutiani or Guti to defend against the Greek occupiers. The word 'Huart' evolved to 'Kurt,' which in time became Kurd. Today PKK guerrilla fighters are similar to Kurds of General Baryaxes.

The land of Kurds (Is the land of entire Caucasian people) from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia made the land as hells for the Kurds. After Persian of Tamil, Arab of Africa and Turks of Mongolia occupied the land of Caucasian Kurds they killed most of the Caucasian people or chased them to Europe.

British, Russian and France Empires sided with enemies of Caucasian people because of the New Christian religion teaching. Today the US and Russian Empires are repeating the same mistakes of British, Russian and France Empires toward Kurdish people.

Kurd survived 2500 years suffering. They are reviving the Caucasian people civilization. The land is open for Caucasian people to move back to Kurdistan (the heaven on Earth).

YPG and YPJ are calling on Caucasian people to help them in the war imposed on them by the Persian of Tamil, Arabs of Africa and Turks of Mongolia.

