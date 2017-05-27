Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The tragic history of Kurds is the history of Caucasian people!

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/27/17

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)


Free image from wikipedia
(Image by wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

By Hamma Mirwaisi

Kurds are the name come into existence after Alexander the Great of Greek Empire conquered the original land of Caucasian people. Kurd evolved from Kurt and Kurt evolved from Huart. The members of the median Empire army were called Hurt (Bear). Alexander the Great conquered Achaemenid Persian Empire. Persian of Tamil used by Median Empire royal families as servant forces used in their war against others.

- Advertisement -

Persian traitors under the leadership of Darius son of Hystaspes betrayed Median Empire royal family in year 522 BC or BCE by overthrowing Median King and establishing Achaemenid Persian Empire. Alexander the Great defeated Achaemenid Persian Empire in year 330 BC and established the Greek Empire.

The fall of the Achaemenid Empire to Alexander, the Great of the Greek Empire, heralded the birth of the Aryan Kurds. The Kurds under General Baryaxes who led the remainder of the Median Army known as Huart (Bears) into mountainous hideouts, which is the first Kurdish freedom or guerrilla fighters after Gutiani or Guti to defend against the Greek occupiers. The word 'Huart' evolved to 'Kurt,' which in time became Kurd. Today PKK guerrilla fighters are similar to Kurds of General Baryaxes.

The land of Kurds (Is the land of entire Caucasian people) from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia made the land as hells for the Kurds. After Persian of Tamil, Arab of Africa and Turks of Mongolia occupied the land of Caucasian Kurds they killed most of the Caucasian people or chased them to Europe.

British, Russian and France Empires sided with enemies of Caucasian people because of the New Christian religion teaching. Today the US and Russian Empires are repeating the same mistakes of British, Russian and France Empires toward Kurdish people.

- Advertisement -

Kurd survived 2500 years suffering. They are reviving the Caucasian people civilization. The land is open for Caucasian people to move back to Kurdistan (the heaven on Earth).

YPG and YPJ are calling on Caucasian people to help them in the war imposed on them by the Persian of Tamil, Arabs of Africa and Turks of Mongolia.

References

23 05 2017 ingiliz savasci mesaj

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDr9eXR1d-Q

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Kurdish women Guerrillas on Front Line of War against Sex Slavery in Syria!

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Iran and the Spirit of the Airyanem Vaejah Nation

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Douglas Jack

Become a Fan
Author 53133

(Member since Sep 4, 2010), 5 fans, 314 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks for this history of the Kurd bear clan. You trace it back to Dravidian Tamil. Caucasus area is such a hot-bed for so long with Huns, Ashkenazi, Russ, Dukobour & others settling. As empires gain control & impose shadow worldview, we are taught history of colonial 'victors' for the 'exogenous' (Latin 'other-generated') war remains of genocide & devastation.


Bear-Kurds are part of humanity's long millions of years of 'indigenous' (L 'self-generating') sylvalization (L 'sylva' = 'tree') 3-dimensional indigenous Polyculture Orchards PO, which are 100 times or 10,000% more productive for food, materials, energy & water-cycle than 2-D 'agriculture' (L 'ager' = 'field').

PO photosynthesize 92-98% of solar energy being 100 times (10.000%) more productive than 2-D agriculture '. PO continental cold draws warm-moist ocean winds inland where 60% of water transfer is condensation upon trillions of square kilometres of fractal leaf & bark surface. Rain/snow contributes 40% of water transfer. Agriculture photosynthesizes only 2-8% of solar energy with 95% of solar energy reflected back into the troposphere, pushing winds from continent to sea creating permanent desert. Tree roots descend 10s of meters deep into the earth's substrate, to mine minerals, pump water & cultivate nutrient colonies, retaining massive amounts of water in plant body & root systems, percolating water slowly through the biosphere & providing abundance of all species. indigenecommunity/design/1-indigenous-welcome-orchard-food-production-efficiencies


Worldwide humanity's indigenous ancestors practiced 'The-great-good-way-of-kindness'. For Kurdistan & all of humanity to become "heaven on Earth" beyond this period of greater-Israel/CIA arms & contra-funded destabilization, humanity need to eschew civilization's battlefield & rediscover peaceful abundance in harmony with the biosphere & each other.

es.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/relational-economy


Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4:48:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 17 fans, 3 articles, 13345 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A very wrong view of history glorifying nationalism and lamenting 'the suffering' of defeated royalty and generals.

Median Empire and their generals were probably neither better nor worse than the others before and after.

Romanticizing war and killing for 'high goal' of a particular group's 'civilization'.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:29:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 