The ruling elite and its control of America

The corporate flag of America with corporate logos replacing stars

There is a deep undercurrent of unrest roiling in this country, but it's splintered, disconnected, certainly not united and focused.

On the liberal left since the 2016 election it's been obsessed with Russia-gate and the supposed Russian interference that got Trump elected.

Even after the exhaustive two year Mueller investigation into allegations of Russian interference, Mueller concluded, to the consternation of the liberal left, there wasn't any.

That hasn't stopped the liberals. They're so over-exercised of anything Trump, they can't seem to find the restroom, never mind dealing with some of the real problems and issues facing this country.

Let's remember Trump didn't start the war in Afghanistan, invade Iraq, initiate the coup in Ukraine, authorize torture, extraordinary rendition, indefinite detention, suspension of habeas corpus, sign the 2010 NDAA, national defense authorization act that gives the president the authority to hold any person indefinitely, including American citizens until the war on terror is over, or any number of illegal acts his predecessors committed before he came on the scene.

As to the right they blame the mostly Hispanic Central American immigrants in this country or Muslims, Islam, the liberal media, outspoken women, particularly minority Representatives in the House who accuse Trump of racist tweets. He tells them to go back to the shithole countries they came from. He then holds a campaign rally in North Carolina, incites the crowd to chant, "Send her back", then lets them continue for some 10 seconds or more before raising his hand to quiet them down.

So yes Trump is dastardly yet he's just the latest manifestation of a political system that's gone off the rails.

As to the right and left there seems to be no mutual respect or dialogue between them. They're too busy squabbling and antagonizing the other side. It's a perfect illustration of the "divide and conquer" tactics conducted behind the scene by the real enemy, the ruling elite. The mostly un-elected big corporate CEO's, heads of the big banks, military/industrial/security complex, corporate MSM. All those policy makers acting behind the scenes whose tentacles reach deep into every significant institution controlling everything in this country. The intent; keep the pot boiling between right and left. But primarily keep the focus off of them, the ruling elite who are the real enemy.

So the primary focus must be directed at that real enemy. But in order for that to happen ALL the single issue protests and demonstrations on both the right and left now disconnected from each other must transcend their differences, come together, put aside their differences, form a coalition and place the primary focus on the real entity who is behind the problems and issues each of them face.

Meaning the mostly left leaning environmental activists coming together with Black Lives Matter, anti war with the anti fracking protesters working with the mostly right immigration protesters and their fear of jihadist terrorists.

Impossible? Not really. There is a problem and issue the right and the left can agree and connect with to bring them together. Their recognition the current electoral system is completely corrupted. Everyone can see the effects of the corruption. The politicos elected whether right or left are bought and sold. The laws and regulations they enact along with the oversight and enforcement go to the benefit of the big corporate interests that underwrite their campaigns. That electoral system is controlled by the ruling elite. They are its beneficiaries.

The electoral system in place prevents the enactment of real climate legislation. It can't write laws that control immigration. It can't stop the illegal wars. It can't prevent fracking that infiltrates and despoils underground fresh water. It won't stop the profiling and murder by police of innocent blacks and browns. It didn't prevent the deindustrialization of America, the outsourcing of middle income working class jobs to 3rd world countries. It hasn't stopped the growing disparity between the richest 1% and the other 99%. That tax cut enacted last year benefitted that 1% and the big corporations. It won't enact a Medicare for all health care system that polls show the majority of people want.

SCOTUS ruled in favor of Citizens United in January 2010 that allowed a torrent of big corporate money, dark money, billionaire and special interest money to completely corrupt the electoral system-not that big money was nonexistent prior to that ruling. Though there are those elected who refused to take this money-essentially graft-they are too few and have little influence to change that electoral system.

So the focus must be getting the left and the right to see it is in their mutual interest to eliminate the big money that corrupts the electoral system. Unless that is done it doesn't matter what people protest for or against, what they favor, what they want enacted.

