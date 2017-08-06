The scope of the corruption is nothing less than an earthquake in Israeli public affairs. "Netanyahu's indictment is inevitable." While media and the ruling class are privy to the details, courts issue gag orders to keep the public in the dark.



____



Figure. Wide-scope ex parte gag order, pertaining to corruption investigations against Netanyahu, was issued on August 03, 2017, by Judge Einat Ron, following a request by the Israel police. Media described it as "rubber stamping" for the Israel police requests.

___

Tel-Aviv, August 05 -- Central Region Judge Einat Ron granted a second ex parte request by the Israel police for a wide-scope gag order on details of ongoing corruption investigations against PM Netanyahu.

Following dramatic developments of recent days, primarily the signing of plea bargains with two Netanyahu confidants, media predict that "Netanyahu's indictment is inevitable". [i]

Beyond the bribing, deceit and breach-of-trust suspicions, the most shocking scandals pertain to allegations of massive corruption in IDF procurement programs, going on for years. IDF has maintained a high level of public trust, and corruption in security matters is perceived as treason.

The latest developments are nothing less than a constitutional crisis in a nation with no constitution. They raise concern of incompetence and failure of the current government system: