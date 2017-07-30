By Bob Gaydos

If you're looking for a maverick, you don't go to Arizona where they brag about the "dry heat" and almost everybody is a retired something or other from somewhere else looking to be left alone while they head for the air-conditioning. The state motto in Latin is Ditat Deus, which means "God enriches." Whether one is a believer or not, that certainly doesn't suggest an attitude of going out and stirring the pot to make things happen. It's more like, "Well, OK, let's chill and if it doesn't work out, it'll work out."

No, if you're looking for a maverick, by which I mean in this case, an independent-minded person, you go where it's cold a lot of the time and winters are rough and people don't have time for pettiness and pettifoggery. "Get on with it! What are you talking about? That's nonsense; don't waste my time."

You go to Maine or, better yet, Alaska. If you're lucky, both.

The Maine state motto is, "I direct," or "I lead." Alaska's is "North to the Future."

Action words. Follow me. I know the way.

On the floor of the U.S. Senate early Friday morning, John McCain, the Arizona senator whose reputation as a maverick disappeared in a puff of "Holy smoke!" at Liberty University when he was running for president in 2008, staged a dramatic moment in which he cast a "no" vote -- complete with a theatrical thumb-down -- on the Republicans' last-gasp effort at repealing Obamacare.

Boom! The bill was dead. Gasps from Republicans. Applause from Democrats and millions of Americans. The maverick -- fresh from surgery for brain cancer at a Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix -- was back.

Not really.

Yes, McCain's was the deciding 51st "no" vote, which killed the bill. But without the preceding "no" votes from Republican senators from Maine and Alaska, McCain's would have been meaningless and those two senators had been in the forefront of opposing their party's hypocritical efforts at "health care reform" from the outset.

In the matter of saving Americans from the cruel reality of the disastrous GOP effort to kill Obamacare (as opposed to passing its own health care measure), the real mavericks were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Both women endured insults and threats from male (Republican) colleagues in Congress -- and the president -- as they stood firmly opposed throughout the sham process conducted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. No last-minute theatrics for them. They let McConnell and the president know where they stood from the outset -- on the side of truth and reasonableness, no petty politics.

For doing their job, voting their consciences and what was best for their constituents, rather than toeing the strict party line, Murkowski and Collins were referred to as "witches" and "bitches" online by the Trump troll patrol. Rep. Blake Farenthold, another sad excuse for a legislator from Texas, said that he would challenge them to a duel if they were men. He'd never survive.

The narcissist-in-chief tweeted his displeasure with Murkowski and suggested, in true Kremlin style, that her state might face retribution by the administration. In fact, Senate Democrats said they would ask for an investigation into calls from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to Murkowski and fellow Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, in which Zinke threatened projects important to their state if Murkowski persisted in voting no. That was merely more thuggery from an administration that has no respect for laws or rules of conduct, much less respect for differing opinions.

Collins displayed no patience for McConnell's nonsense from the beginning of the latest Republican effort to squash Obamacare, pointing to the lack of information and debate on the measure, as well as its negative impact on millions of Americans -- the things most other Republican senators were fully aware of but chose to neglect in voting yes.

