Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

The real BRICS bombshell

By       Message Pepe Escobar     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 3   Must Read 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 9/7/17

Author 73066
Become a Fan
  (175 fans)

From Asia Times

- Advertisement -

Putin reveals 'fair multipolar world' concept in which oil contracts could bypass the US dollar and be traded with oil, yuan and gold

From youtube.com: PM Narendra Modi welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping {MID-160436}
PM Narendra Modi welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NEW INDIA)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The annual BRICS summit in Xiamen -- where President Xi Jinping was once mayor -- could not intervene in a more incandescent geopolitical context.

- Advertisement -
Once again, it's essential to keep in mind that the current core of BRICS is "RC"; the Russia-China strategic partnership. So in the Korean peninsula chessboard, RC context -- with both nations sharing borders with the DPRK -- is primordial.

Beijing has imposed a definitive veto on war -- of which the Pentagon is very much aware.

Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test, although planned way in advance, happened only three days after two nuclear-capable US B-1B strategic bombers conducted their own "test" alongside four F-35Bs and a few Japanese F-15s.

Everyone familiar with the Korean peninsula chessboard knew there would be a DPRK response to these barely disguised "decapitation" tests.

- Advertisement -

So it's back to the only sound proposition on the table: the RC "double freeze." Freeze on US/Japan/South Korea military drills; freeze on North Korea's nuclear program; diplomacy takes over.

The White House, instead, has evoked ominous "nuclear capabilities" as a conflict resolution mechanism.

Gold mining in the Amazon, anyone?

On the Doklam plateau front, at least New Delhi and Beijing decided, after two tense months, on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops. This decision was directly linked to the approaching BRICS summit -- where both India and China were set to lose face big time.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already tried a similar disruption gambit prior to the BRICS Goa summit last year. Then, he was adamant that Pakistan should be declared a "terrorist state." The RC duly vetoed it.

Modi also ostensively boycotted the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) summit in Hangzhou last May, essentially because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

- Advertisement -

India and Japan are dreaming of countering BRI with a semblance of connectivity project; the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC). To believe that the AAGC -- with a fraction of the reach, breadth, scope and funds available to BRI -- may steal its thunder, is to enter prime wishful-thinking territory.

Still, Modi emitted some positive signs in Xiamen; "We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education." Without this mammoth effort, India's lofty geopolitical dreams are D.O.A.

Brazil, for its part, is immersed in a larger-than-life socio-political tragedy, "led" by a Dracula-esque, corrupt non-entity; Temer The Usurper. Brazil's President, Michel Temer, hit Xiamen eager to peddle "his" 57 major, ongoing privatizations to Chinese investors -- complete with corporate gold mining in an Amazon nature reserve the size of Denmark. Add to it massive social spending austerity and hardcore anti-labor legislation, and one's got the picture of Brazil currently being run by Wall Street. The name of the game is to profit from the loot, fast.

The BRICS' New Development Bank (NDB) -- a counterpart to the World Bank -- is predictably derided all across the Beltway. Xiamen showed how the NDB is only starting to finance BRICS projects. It's misguided to compare it with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). They will be investing in different types of projects -- with the AIIB more focused on BRI. Their aim is complementary.

"BRICS Plus" or bust

On the global stage, the BRICS are already a major nuisance to the unipolar order. Xi politely put it in Xiamen as "we five countries [should] play a more active part in global governance."

And right on cue Xiamen introduced "dialogues" with Mexico, Egypt, Thailand, Guinea and Tajikistan; that's part of the road map for "BRICS Plus" -- Beijing's conceptualization, proposed last March by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, for expanding partnership/cooperation.

A further instance of "BRICS Plus" can be detected in the possible launch, before the end of 2017, of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- in the wake of the death of TPP.

Contrary to a torrent of Western spin, RCEP is not "led" by China. Japan is part of it -- and so is India and Australia alongside the 10 ASEAN members. The burning question is what kind of games New Delhi may be playing to stall RCEP in parallel to boycotting BRI.

Patrick Bond in Johannesburg has developed an important critique, arguing that "centrifugal economic forces" are breaking up the BRICS, thanks to over-production, excessive debt and de-globalization. He interprets the process as "the failure of Xi's desired centripetal capitalism."

It doesn't have to be this way. Never underestimate the power of Chinese centripetal capitalism -- especially when BRI hits a higher gear.

Meet the oil/yuan/gold triad

It's when President Putin starts talking that the BRICS reveal their true bombshell. Geopolitically and geo-economically, Putin's emphasis is on a "fair multipolar world," and "against protectionism and new barriers in global trade." The message is straight to the point.

The Syria game-changer -- where Beijing silently but firmly supported Moscow -- had to be evoked; "It was largely thanks to the efforts of Russia and other concerned countries that conditions have been created to improve the situation in Syria."

On the Korean peninsula, it's clear how RC think in unison; "The situation is balancing on the brink of a large-scale conflict."

Putin's judgment is as scathing as the -- RC-proposed -- possible solution is sound; "Putting pressure on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear missile program is misguided and futile. The region's problems should only be settled through a direct dialogue of all the parties concerned without any preconditions."

Putin's -- and Xi's -- concept of multilateral order is clearly visible in the wide-ranging Xiamen Declaration, which proposes an "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" peace and national reconciliation process, "including the Moscow Format of consultations" and the "Heart of Asia-Istanbul process."

That's code for an all-Asian (and not Western) Afghan solution brokered by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), led by RC, and of which Afghanistan is an observer and future full member.

And then, Putin delivers the clincher; "Russia shares the BRICS countries' concerns over the unfairness of the global financial and economic architecture, which does not give due regard to the growing weight of the emerging economies. We are ready to work together with our partners to promote international financial regulation reforms and to overcome the excessive domination of the limited number of reserve currencies."

"To overcome the excessive domination of the limited number of reserve currencies" is the politest way of stating what the BRICS have been discussing for years now; how to bypass the US dollar, as well as the petrodollar.

Beijing is ready to step up the game. Soon China will launch a crude oil futures contract priced in yuan and convertible into gold.

This means that Russia -- as well as Iran, the other key node of Eurasia integration -- may bypass US sanctions by trading energy in their own currencies, or in yuan. Inbuilt in the move is a true Chinese win-win; the yuan will be fully convertible into gold on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges.

The new triad of oil, yuan and gold is actually a win-win-win. No problem at all if energy providers prefer to be paid in physical gold instead of yuan. The key message is the US dollar being bypassed.

RC -- via the Russian Central Bank and the People's Bank of China -- have been developing ruble-yuan swaps for quite a while now.

Once that moves beyond the BRICS to aspiring "BRICS Plus" members and then all across the Global South, Washington's reaction is bound to be nuclear (hopefully, not literally).

Washington's strategic doctrine rules RC should not be allowed by any means to be preponderant along the Eurasian landmass. Yet what the BRICS have in store geo-economically does not concern only Eurasia -- but the whole Global South.

Sections of the War Party in Washington bent on instrumentalizing India against China -- or against RC -- may be in for a rude awakening. As much as the BRICS may be currently facing varied waves of economic turmoil, the daring long-term road map, way beyond the Xiamen Declaration, is very much in place.

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 3   Must Read 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Putin is driving Washington nuts

You Want War? Russia is Ready for War

Why Qatar wants to invade Syria

All aboard the New Silk Road(s)

It was Putin's missile?

Where is Prince Bandar?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

manifesto 2000

Become a Fan
Author 58481

(Member since Jan 15, 2011), 8 fans, 1 quicklinks, 376 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It is becoming apparent that BRICS institutions, particularly media, are rapidly overtaking US media. RT has an atmosphere of far greater trustworthiness than the stooge media. As a disgruntled fan of MSNBC, I have been seriously turned off by the incessant jabbering about Russian hacking - and the flimsiest nonsense that is being rehashed as a one-note theme on that network.

When I listen to RT, I get a feeling that they value the truth. On last night's news, they covered the report on the Syrian government having used chemical weapons in April. This clearly is in a situation of discord with Russian alliance with Assad, but RT reported the facts.

The western world is going to have to get far more engaged with good faith policies - or the alternative geopolitical options will be followed up by those who can't put up with any more tripe.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 7, 2017 at 9:43:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 