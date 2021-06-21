 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The primary tasks of modernization of the Armed Forces of Armenia

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514929
Message Aram Manukyan

With the change in the political situation in Armenia, the issue of modernization of the army is becoming particularly relevant. It affects all areas - legislative, structural and the university system.

The army does not need to be revived. It was not defeated. It should be re-equipped.

It is necessary to radically strengthen the capabilities of the intelligence system at all levels. At the tactical level it is necessary to pay attention to the issues of counter-battery warfare. This is the identification of enemy artillery locations for subsequent attacks on these points.

The problem of developing unmanned aircraft is particularly acute. The Armenian Armed Forces are equipped with drones of their own production, but their number must be increased to hundreds of units of different classes-both for solving reconnaissance tasks and for launching strikes. It is possible to purchase medium and heavy class drones from Russia. The potential of joint Armenian-Russian production of unmanned aerial vehicles is growing.

In general, Russia expresses its readiness to continue contributing to the increase of Armenia's military potential.

An important factor in ensuring Armenia's security is the maintenance of short-range air defense systems, namely the Pantsir-S and Tunguska anti-aircraft missile systems, in a combat-ready state with subsequent modernization to combat small-sized and low-speed targets.

Moreover Armenia needs to upgrade and increase its tank fleet. The basis of this fleet is made up of T-72 tanks of early releases. Today they do not meet modern requirements. It is necessary to carry out their deep modernization to the level of T-72b3 or purchase T-90 tanks.

Solving all these problems requires a lot of money. With the desire and political will these funds will be found. One of the potential sources is the pockets of some moneybags who have become so under murky circumstances.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

The US State Department allocates $150 thousand to Armenia

What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 