Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The evening news and the gunslinger called Trump

By       Message Jon Rappoport       (Page 1 of 6 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/8/17

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: There is a new cowboy in town--Liltrump--a gunslinger that's gonna take down all the corrupt politicians and fake news. {MID-206569}
There is a new cowboy in town--Liltrump--a gunslinger that's gonna take down all the corrupt politicians and fake news.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Lil Trump)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Every television newscast: staged reality

The news is all about manipulating the context of stories. The thinner the context, the thinner the mind must become to accept it. If you want to visualize this, imagine a rectangular solid. The news covers the top surface. Therefore, the mind is trained to work in only two dimensions. Then it can't fathom depth, and it certainly can't appreciate the fact that the whole rectangular solid moves through time, the fourth dimension.

Focus on the network evening news. This is where the staging is done well.

- Advertisement -

First, we have the studio image itself, the colors in foreground and background, the blend of restful and charged hues. The anchor and his/her smooth style.

Then we have the shifting of venue from the studio to reporters in the field, demonstrating the reach of coverage: the planet. As if this equals authenticity.

Actually, those reporters in the field rarely dig up information on location. A correspondent standing on a rooftop in Cairo could just as well be positioned in a bathroom in a Las Vegas McDonald's. His report would be identical.

- Advertisement -

The managing editor, usually the elite news anchor, chooses the stories to cover and has the final word on their sequence.

The anchor goes on the air: "Our top story tonight, more signs of gridlock today on Capitol Hill, as legislators walked out of a session on federal budget negotiations..."

The viewer fills in the context for the story: "Oh yes, the government. Gridlock is bad. Just like traffic on the I-5. A bad thing. We want the government to get something done, but they aren't. These people are always arguing with each other. They don't agree. They're in conflict. Yes, conflict, just like on the cop shows."

The anchor: "The Chinese government reports the new flu epidemic has spread to three provinces. Forty-two people have already died, and nearly a hundred are hospitalized..."

The viewer again supplies context, such as it is: "Flu. Dangerous. Epidemic. Could it arrive here? Get my flu shot."

The anchor: "A new university study states that gun owners often stock up on weapons and ammunition..."

- Advertisement -

The viewer: "People with guns. Why do they need a dozen weapons? I don't need a gun. The police have guns. Could I kill somebody if he broke into the house?"

The anchor: "Doctors at Yale University have made a discovery that could lead to new treatments in the battle against autism..."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

The Matrix Revealed: Why Logic Disappeared

The dirty Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

Compromised: Sex-abuser Congressmen are open to massive blackmail

Goldman Sachs, the president of the US

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 