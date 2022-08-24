Will We Let a Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Explode?

I want to change the way things are done to stop the next nuclear plant explosion. Explosions inside nuclear reactor plants are better understood now than ever before, and explosions can be stopped in Ukraine, or elsewhere.

A draft of this article was forwarded to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm. She did not respond. We have different priorities.

For a military attack on a Ukraine reactor plant, the probability of an explosive release of a radioactive dust cloud has not been analyzed at all, while unfounded claims are stated in the press that Ukraine reactors are safe when shelled under military attack (click here). There is a known explosion danger, and whether a Ukraine plant will explode if attacked is not known to anyone. Such an explosion can be stopped even if a Ukraine plant is struck by artillery and reactor coolant is lost to ignite a large-scale nuclear reactor explosion, as discussed on a radio talk show with George Eliason (click here).

My goals are to promote an action plan for nuclear plant operators to stop the next nuclear power-plant explosion if those operators are forced into such a situation, and to alert the public that the next plant explosion is approaching, regardless of where that explosion ignites (click here).

We Were Lied to About Nuclear Safety

The criminal, 1979, U.S. cover-up of Three Mile Island explosions stopped progress for decades, but the door to new technology is now open (click here). Simply said, a reactor meltdown is on the way before 2039 - perhaps in Ukraine.

A Ukraine explosion will occur for certain if a meltdown occurs, and that explosion has a one in two chance of breaching reactor containment and exploding into the air to cause a Fukushima-type disaster, rather than a Chernobyl-type disaster. The targeted Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants are approximately 20 percent larger than the largest Fukushima plant that exploded, and the explosion sequence would be similar to the Fukushima explosions.

Different reports estimate that that less than 1,000 to thousands of people were indirectly killed by the Fukushima disaster (click here). One death was reported due to Fukushima response efforts, elderly died during evacuations, and experts still disagree about cancer deaths.

Yes, I said criminal. Widespread U.S. deceit perpetrated fraud against citizens for more than forty years. Fukushima could have been prevented had this fraud not been carried out. In short, this worldwide fraud cost lives, and the taking of lives executes a high crime, even if deaths are unintentional.

One of the damaged reactor buildings at Fukushima, .nrc.gov/docs/ML1435/ML14353A089.pdf

Nuclear Reactors Can Be Bombs Waiting to Explode

Years of published research by this author prove that several successive hydrogen explosions ignite at power plants when a meltdown occurs due to loss of coolant (leishearengineeringllc.com/publications.html). The first explosion, that I call Bomb-1, ignites when water is added to a molten reactor core and hydrogen and oxygen form from water to explode, where this explosion is much larger than a simultaneous steam explosion. The second explosion - Bomb-2 - ignites in the piping when hydrogen and oxygen ignite, as water additions squeeze hydrogen gas to explode at an "autoignition" temperature, which is slightly - approximately 100 degrees C - above maximum normal reactor-operating temperatures. The third explosion - Bomb-3 - ignites in reactor-containment buildings, where massive amounts of hydrogen are released to the reactor buildings when water is first added to a melting reactor core.

Then, reactor-building explosions may, or not may not, breach to shoot radioactive contamination into the air and across the globe. By stopping the first two bombs, the largest Bomb-3 reactor building explosion can be stopped! This author has published the steps to stop the first two explosions. Follow the steps, and nuclear power reactors will not explode into our skies.

Pretend That There is Not a Problem or Accept the Facts

Some press reports downplay radioactive contamination. In March 2022, the term "worry porn" was used to describe those who were concerned about nuclear reactor explosions (click here). Today, many knowledgeable people are concerned. Even so, some people still suggest that there is no important threat to us. CNN ended their article with a statement that "If you compare it to the other risks [the people in Ukraine] are facing, this risk is not very large" (click here). However, "The next nuclear power plant explosion bangs at our doors"(click here), and others apparently suggest that we leave the door open, and just wait to see what happens.

Radioactive contamination rained down on the oceans from Fukushima and Chernobyl explosions. From Fukushima, contamination fell on northern Canada. From Chernobyl, contamination fell on northern Ireland and an additional 150,000 square kilometers that were contaminated near Chernobyl. Nearly 200,000 people were evacuated at Fukushima, and less than half have not yet moved back into their homes since 2011.

Will There be a Large-Scale Ukraine Nuclear Plant Explosion?

Nobody knows if a Ukraine nuclear plant will melt down and explode if damaged by artillery. Perhaps as some claim, such a disaster may be less deadly to people in Ukraine than the day-to-day war in Ukraine, where 9,000 have been reported dead in the Ukraine war. However, less disastrous or differently disastrous are very poor recommendations for inaction. Major evacuations in the midst of war-torn Ukraine could be disastrous. "We should be afraid of nuclear power", but we can shatter the fear by stopping explosions (Click Here).

Nobody knows where contamination will land if a Ukraine power-plant meltdown explodes into the air. Radioactive fallout on homes and businesses depends on wind directions and rain. If rain falls during a radioactive blast into the air, contamination can fall all over Europe. Such a rain joined with radioactive skies over Europe would be an unimaginable disaster, yet such a disaster is not even considered by press reports. Pretending that such explosions are minor and acceptable endangers people.

A Suggested Option: Take the Steps to Stop the Next Nuclear Plant Explosions

Arguing the dangers of plant explosions overlooks a more important issue. The steps to stop explosions are available, and discussed further in earlier publications. I dream that a nuclear operator will know what to do when faced with a meltdown and the certain explosions that follow, and that the information provided here will be in the hands of that operator, even though more research is recommended. If given the opportunity to talk to all nuclear power reactor operators, I would simply say the following.

To probably prevent the initial Bomb-1 in a nuclear reactor, add water slower than 9 feet per second (~3 meters per second).

Stop other bombs (Bomb-2 and Bomb-3) by slowly venting explosive hydrogen from the nuclear reactor, reactor-containment building, and any other buildings that may contain hydrogen.

While venting, monitor temperatures, and ensure that temperatures do not go above normal operating temperatures.

Preferably hydrogen should be vented first from the reactor-containment building and other buildings, and preferably hydrogen from the reactor should be vented directly to the air.

Otherwise, buildings and reactor piping should be vented together.

Monitor hydrogen and oxygen concentrations if possible to know if a bomb is about to explode.

To minimize bomb hazards, use nitrogen, if available, to force hydrogen and oxygen from the reactor system.

There will still be risks of other spark sources in such an explosive situation, but the primary explosion ignitors will be cut off.

Avoid electrical switching, shutdowns of equipment, and startups of equipment in so far as possible to enable venting to stop explosions.

Thank you for protecting us.

A Large-scale Explosion Can Be Stopped - If We Choose To Do So

A nuclear plant explosion can be prevented from exploding at all, even if artillery attacks result in a melting nuclear reactor. The steps to stop post-artillery explosions are here. Reflood the reactor slowly, vent the hydrogen, and the buildings will not blow up to shoot radioactive dust skyward. We can stop the next nuclear power plant explosions!