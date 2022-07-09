Deceit is the Core of Nuclear Power Explosion Safety

A 43-year explosion cover-up rages into the future. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and the rest of the nuclear energy industry refuse to stop nuclear power-plant explosions.

NRC Lies are the Core of an Industry-wide Nuclear Safety Deception with Respect to Explosions

Government accountability must be questioned and confronted when we are endangered by that government. To date, I have not directly accused the NRC of dishonesty, but today I clearly accuse the NRC of dishonesty with respect to nuclear power-plant explosion safety. The OpEd "Blasting into Our Lives - The Three Mile Island [TMI] Explosion Cover-Up: TV, Myth, and Reality" summarizes an NRC cover-up, where two measured TMI explosions need additional explanation. Three Mile Island reports are the basis for nuclear safety with respect to explosions, and such reports were not only false, but a primary U.S. government report was dishonest with respect to measured explosions at Three Mile Island (3/28/1979).

Let me explain this accusation. Contradicting reports started the NRC lie. One report provided honest information; the other report included dishonest information. The reported dishonest information was then used as a 43-year guide for the nuclear industry.

The TMI Explosion Investigation Started as an Honest Assessment

The President's Commission, Kemeny Report (10/30/1979), accurately reported that explosions occurred in the reactor-containment building. "And at 1:50 p.m., a noise penetrated the TMI-2 control room; 'a thud,' as... later characterized... was the sound of a hydrogen explosion inside the containment building. It was heard in the control room; its force of 28 pounds per square inch was recorded on a computer strip chart there... [Hydrogen] caused the explosion in the containment building on Wednesday afternoon." Installed instruments were unable to measure high-speed explosion waves, and pressures were likely much higher than measured. This report factually acknowledged two containment explosions, but incorrectly refuted a reactor-system explosion.

The Cornerstone of NRC Dishonesty with Respect to TMI Explosions and Nuclear Reactor Safety

NRC-NUREG 0600 (7/26/79) stated that "the 28-psig pressure spike in the TMI-2 containment occurred at 13:50:21... An operator had just been directed to open the EMOV [electromagnetically operated block valve, which had the ability to initiate a water hammer]. Concurrent with his manipulation of the controls, some operators and the Station Manager heard a 'double thump'..." Although the valve opening and simultaneous banging proved that explosions occurred, this report claimed that a burn, or fire, occurred in the containment building. "Some of this gas burned in the reactor building at about 10 hours after the accident producing a rapid pressure spike (28 psig) in the containment."

The following basic sequence of events defines one 'water hammer explosion mechanism' for nuclear plants. Based on my research, the EMOV was opened, a water hammer surged upward to a high-point safety valve, compressed and heated hydrogen gas until the safety valve opened to blast out high-temperature gases into the containment building, and then hydrogen and air in the containment building detonated, where unburned flammable hydrogen created by nuclear fuel rod chemical reactions was vented earlier from the core to the building. Using the same information available to the investigators of the Kemeny Report, this NUREG 0600 report falsely claimed that there were no TMI explosions at all.

This claim constituted a lie endorsed by the NRC; i.e., per Merriam-Webster, a lie presents false information with the intention of deceiving. As proof, a fire cannot transmit a thump through the concrete walls of the reactor containment to the control room, fires do not initiate shock waves, and explosive detonation waves impacted and vibrated concrete walls to be heard as a thump in the control room. Consequently, the claim that a TMI burn, or fire, occurred is certainly false, and such information deceived the nuclear industry for decades. Since 1979, this lie has been the faulty cornerstone for nuclear plant-explosion safety.

The TMI Explosion Cover-up Fell Into Place

NRC-NUREG CR-1219 (1/1980) stated that "At about10 hours, the containment pressure briefly increased by 28 psi, indicating a containment hydrogen burn." Why the investigators of this report dismissed the Kemeny reported explosions is unknown. Investigators chose to reference the NRC published NUREG 0600, which falsely reported a TMI fire. In accordance with this wrong choice, this NUREG CR-1219 report performed numerous calculations assuming that explosions did not occur. The TMI explosion cover-up was complete, and much research was misdirected.

DOE-GEND-INF-023 (3/1983) referenced NRC-NUREG CR-1219, and accordingly the invalid starting point for this analysis was an assumption that no explosions occurred at TMI. Within four years of the TMI explosions, the explosion cover-up was entrenched in NRC investigations, as evidenced by the title, "Analysis of the Three Mile Island Unit 2 Hydrogen Burn".

The TMI Explosion Cover-up Continues to Affect Nuclear Reactor Safety Today

