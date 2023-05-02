'Nuclear Now', Oliver Stone's Technically Flawed Box Office Flop

This movie was pulled from theaters before I could watch it, but the trailer for this documentary was based on the lies of the nuclear industry. I agree that nuclear energy is an important part of our energy future, but allowing explosions to continue to secure such a future blasts grave dangers into our lives. Parts of this movie are more science fiction than documentary.

Explosive dangers to our lives are endorsed as wonders of science. Stone's trailer for his latest movie falsely states that "We have been trained from the very beginning to fear nuclear power.' 'What is scary is not what is dangerous.'

Nuclear power is dangerous, and the nuclear industry fights to maintain the illusion of complete safety ("The American Nuclear Society Covers-up Nuclear Power Plant Explosions, Endangering Lives and the Environment").

Three Mile Island explosions have been covered up since 1979. Fukushima investigations are still hindered by concealing important information from the public ("Deceit is the Core of Nuclear Power Explosion Safety", click here).

Explosions in nuclear plants are routinely covered up ("German Nuclear Energy Was Shuttered by Nuclear Industry Lies and Fraud").

Stone's film went on to claim that 'Once you understand it, people have a better sense of not being afraid.' While this statement seems reasonable, a factual statement would have been 'If you lie to people long enough, they will believe the lies, and they will not be afraid.'

This film was released on April 28th, and I heard about it on May 1st, while the film was still playing at a local theater. I planned to see it on May 2nd, but the movie was already pulled from my local theater when I checked the movie schedule. This film grossed $9,814 (.imdb.com/title/tt21376908) on its opening weekend, compared to Super Mario Brothers gross of $146,851,630 (.imdb.com/title/tt6718170/?ref_=tt_sims_tt_i_1).

Given the apparent lack of public interest in scientific topics, perhaps I should let this research go. However, I prefer to work toward preventing nuclear power plant explosions ("Stop A Potential Radioactive Europe and Russia - A Letter To Energoatom, The Ukraine Nuclear Power Company"). Nuclear energy can be safer.