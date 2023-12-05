 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 16 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/5/23

The US must join with the other members of the UN Security Council and bring a cease fire in Gaza

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Know Palestine Gaza Strip & West Bank Patreon Link : patreon.com/Himfac t Himfact Hindi Link: ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Himfact)   Details   DMCA

Map of Israel, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank

Looking at the Israeli siege of Gaza in retaliation against Hamas storming into Israel October 7th, killing some 1200 Israeli's and taking 247 people hostage it is now the primary hot spot in the world.

Here's an assessment of the conflict as seen from afar.

Israel has resumed its siege of Gaza on Friday since the 4 day temporary truce with Hamas ended the previous day.

The Qatari brokered truce between Hamas and Israeli negotiators resulted in Hamas releasing some 110 hostages of the 247 it held while Israel released 240 Palestinian women and children it held in Israeli jails.

Both sides accused the other of attacks during the ceasefire thus ending it.

Since 2006 when Hamas replaced the PLO as the Palestinian authority in Gaza, Hamas has built an extensive tunnel network throughout the enclave. Supposedly it measures more miles than the London Underground's 250 miles. The Gaza tunnels are at a depth of 260 feet complete with an air infiltration system. Supposedly the Israeli's are considering closing off the tunnel ventilation system. However, some hostages held by Hamas are in those tunnels and would be killed. So it's unlikely the Israeli's would make such a move.

There has been sporadic attacks between the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Israeli IDF but Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has said Hezbollah did not intend to expand the war into a full scale regional conflict.

The Houthi's in Yemen in support of Hamas have sent drone and missiles attacks into Israel and seized a ship associated with Israel in the Red Sea. They have vowed to continue its attacks on Israel as long as the Israeli's continue its assault in Gaza. Israel blames Iran behind the Houthi attacks.

Meanwhile there have been sporadic attacks by Orthodox Jewish settlers on Palestinian's in the West Bank-who support the Palestinian's in Gaza-though not necessarily Hamas. According to UN data as of March 2023 there are some 700,000 Jewish settlers in 279 settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. As such the much talked about two state solution of a Palestinian state including the West Bank and Gaza adjacent to Israel seems implausible at this point. For that to happen the Israeli settlements would have to be dismantled in the West Bank. But what about the 700,000 settlers? They would be in open rebellion. It becomes most apparent to this observer Israel's extensive settler expansion throughout the West Bank was meant to make a two state solution difficult if not impossible.

So...the more women and children the IDF kills in Gaza along with its attack of Gaza hospitals has most of the world appalled by the carnage committed by the Israeli's.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend